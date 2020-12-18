Open Menu

Rockwood Capital, Lincoln Property sell DTLA office tower for $196M

Deal for 915 Wilshire among LA’s priciest of year

Los Angeles /
Dec.December 18, 2020 10:15 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Rockwood Capital's Walter P. Schmidt, LPC West's David Binswanger, and Deka Immobilien's Ulrich Bäcker. (915 Wilshire, Rockwood, LPC, Deka)
Rockwood Capital’s Walter P. Schmidt, LPC West’s David Binswanger, and Deka Immobilien’s Ulrich Bäcker. (915 Wilshire, Rockwood, LPC, Deka)
 

Rockwood Capital and Lincoln Property Company sold a Downtown Los Angeles tower for $196 million, among the priciest office deals to close this year.

German investment firm Deka Immobilien acquired the 388,000-square-foot building at 915 Wilshire Boulevard, according to Commercial Observer.

The 22-story tower is 90 percent leased to 30 tenants. The federal government’s General Services Administration has a 15-year lease for about a third of the property.

The deal is a jolt to the pandemic-weakened L.A. office market and the second priciest to close since the virus took hold in the spring. Countywide office vacancy rate hovered at 15 percent in the third quarter.

The most expensive office deal of the year was Silverstein Properties’ $430 million purchase of U.S. Bank Tower, which closed in September.

Rockwood Capital and Lincoln Property recently renovated the tower, which has a $114.5 million loan against it from Deutsche Bank dating from May 2019.

Lincoln Property first purchased the building in 2003 for $49 million, then sold it four years later for $117 million to Brickman Associates. In 2016, Lincoln Property partnered with Rockwood to buy the property for $128.5 million.

[CO] — Dennis Lynch 

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Downtown Los AngelesOffice Real Estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Burbank Studios with Blackstone's Nadeem Meghji and Jeffrey Worthe (Google Maps)

Blackstone partners with Worthe Real Estate on 500K sf office tower

Blackstone partners with Worthe Real Estate on 500K sf office tower
Continuum CEO Mark Falcone and a rendering of the project (EYRC Architects via Urbanize)

Continuum Partners, Platinum Equities plan Arts District office tower

Continuum Partners, Platinum Equities plan Arts District office tower
The Beverly Hills office (Credit: Google Maps)

Sam Hakim-led family firm pays $36M for Beverly Hills office

Sam Hakim-led family firm pays $36M for Beverly Hills office
Onni Group’s Rossano De Cotiis and a Wilshire Courtyard rendering

Onni Group’s Wilshire Courtyard overhaul would triple square footage

Onni Group’s Wilshire Courtyard overhaul would triple square footage
Adam Belfer and Asher Luzzatto with a rendering of the converted dairy

Luzzatto scores $49M construction loan for Sweetgreen HQ in West Adams

Luzzatto scores $49M construction loan for Sweetgreen HQ in West Adams
1.6 million square feet of office space was leased in L.A. in Q3

LA office market leasing fell 61% in Q3

LA office market leasing fell 61% in Q3
The remote work reality has sent San Francisco’s office vacancy rate surging

San Francisco office vacancy hasn’t been this high in years

San Francisco office vacancy hasn’t been this high in years
Netflix CEO Reed Hastings with the building (Credit: BENOIT TESSIER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Netflix inks giant lease in Burbank for first dedicated animation studio

Netflix inks giant lease in Burbank for first dedicated animation studio
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.