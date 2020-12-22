New renderings released for Geoff Palmer’s massive apartment project in Downtown Los Angeles show a development with a similar aesthetic to many of his other projects in the area.

The 1,150-unit Ferrante development is part of Palmer’s “Renaissance Collection,” and a new leasing brochure for the retail space fills out details, according to Urbanize. The complex will include 21,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

The project is slated for a 10-acre property at Temple Street and Beaudry Avenue.

That’s similar in scope to his ill-fated Da Vinci project, which was burned by an arsonist in 2014. Palmer has been criticized for constructing his apartment projects — which include balconies — too close to highways.

Like the other Renaissance buildings, the Ferrante is a wood-frame structure built around a large courtyard. Palmer has likened his other projects in the style as “fortresses.” The courtyard has a raised platform for the pool.

Palmer secured construction permits for the project in 2018 but has since cut the number of units down from 1,500 to 1,150.

The project will be developed in six phases and the first units are expected to open by mid-2021. [Urbanize] — Dennis Lynch