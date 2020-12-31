Open Menu

Sola Impact plans 84-unit apartment project in South LA

Opportunity Zone developer would set aside 10 units for low-income residents

Los Angeles /
Dec.December 31, 2020 08:00 AM
By Alexi Friedman | Research By Jerome Dineen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Sola CEO and founder Martin Muoto. (Google Maps)
Sola CEO and founder Martin Muoto. (Google Maps)
 

An Opportunity Zone developer that incorporates affordable housing into market-rate projects filed plans for its latest construction in South Los Angeles.

The 84-unit development from Sola Impact would rise at 11630-11646 South Main Street in Broadway-Manchester, and include 10 units reserved for low-income residents, according to property records.

Sola acquired three properties at that location last year for a combined $980,000.

Founded in 2015, Sola says it has built 1,500 units of affordable housing in South L.A., and claims to be the largest Section 8 landlord in the area. Martin Muoto is CEO and founder. The company’s mission is “Doing Well by Doing Good,” according to its website.
In September, Sola filed plans to build a 68-unit complex at 4238 South Western Avenue in the Vermont Square neighborhood.

Both projects are in designated Opportunity Zones. The federal program provides tax incentives to developers who build in distressed neighborhoods.

Both of Sola’s most recent projects are also eligible for Transit Oriented Communities incentives from the city. That program allows developers who build in areas near transit stations to increase the size of their construction if they set aside a certain portion of units for low-income tenants. Sola indicated it would take advantage of the TOC incentives for the Vermont Square project, although it was not known how many units would be reserved as affordable.

It was not clear whether Sola would seek TOC incentives for the Broadway-Manchester complex, but that seems likely given the firm indicated it would set aside 10 units as affordable. Sola did not immediately respond to messages for comment.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    minimum LA MultifamilyOpportunity Zonestransit oriented communities

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    The lot at 3200 S. La Cienega Boulevard in West Adams. (Google Maps)

    Developer files for 254-unit West Adams complex

    Developer files for 254-unit West Adams complex
    Rendering of 1411 South Flower Street (Housing Diversity Corporation)

    Micro-housing to rise in DTLA Opportunity Zone

    Micro-housing to rise in DTLA Opportunity Zone
    Sean Burton and a rendering of the project (Cityview, Humphreys & Partners Architects)

    Cityview secures funding for nearly 300-unit complex near USC

    Cityview secures funding for nearly 300-unit complex near USC
    The lots of land to be developed to affordable housing (Google Maps, Los Angeles Transit)

    Developer plans 75-unit affordable complex in Pico-Union

    Developer plans 75-unit affordable complex in Pico-Union
    Ben and Jonathan Rocca (Google Maps)

    Rocca Development plans 81-unit rental complex in Hyde Park

    Rocca Development plans 81-unit rental complex in Hyde Park
    14645 Bessemer Street (Google Maps)

    Developer plans 71-unit apartment complex in Van Nuys

    Developer plans 71-unit apartment complex in Van Nuys
    From left: Abraham Zackary, Jacob Zackary, and Shawn Zackary, with 1017-1031 S Mariposa Avenue (Credit: Google Maps)

    Zackary Brothers plans 100-unit development in Pico-Union

    Zackary Brothers plans 100-unit development in Pico-Union
    Cypress CEO Michael Sorochinsky and 2217-2235 West Sunset Boulevard (Credit: Google Maps)

    Cypress Equity plans 176-unit complex in Echo Park

    Cypress Equity plans 176-unit complex in Echo Park
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.