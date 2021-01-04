Lakers star center Anthony Davis sold his Westlake Village mansion two years after he bought it, and for $1 million less than he paid.

The 16,000-square-foot mansion in Westlake Village’s North Ranch Country Club Estates sold for $6.6 million, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Davis bought the home in 2018 for $7.5 million, a year before he joined the team. He listed it in April for $8 million.

Davis was a free agent when he put the mansion on the market, perhaps unsure whether he would remain in L.A.

While a $900,000 loss is still a loss, Davis doesn’t have much reason to worry. Last month, he signed a five-year deal with the Lakers worth $190 million, after he and LeBron James led the team to the title in October.

The 27-year-old has reportedly been renting a home in Bel Air for the last year or so.

The Westlake Village home is a Mediterranean-style behemoth built in 1996 and later expanded.

It has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a full-length indoor basketball court, a home theater, and a slew of other top-shelf amenities. The basketball court has a scoreboard and a viewing area.

The grounds total 2.3 acres. The backyard has a large infinity pool and views of the surrounding mountains. There’s also an outdoor kitchen, spa and a solar panel system.

Westlake Village has seen a handful of notable deals in recent months. In October, Poison lead singer Bret Michaels sold his home there for $4.5 million then closed on a new one in Calabasas. [LAT] — Dennis Lynch