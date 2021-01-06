Open Menu

Developer plans Valley Glen apartment complex with affordable component

64-unit project would rise on border of Van Nuys, which has seen increase in multifamily construction

Los Angeles /
Jan.January 06, 2021 09:00 AM
By Alexi Friedman | Research By Jerome Dineen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Nick Nashanian filed plans for a new apartment complex at 5953 North Hazeltine Avenue in Valley Glen. (LinkedIn; Google Maps)
Nick Nashanian filed plans for a new apartment complex at 5953 North Hazeltine Avenue in Valley Glen. (LinkedIn; Google Maps)

A developer has filed plans to build a 64-unit market-rate apartment complex in Valley Glen, a project that would include an affordable component.

A trust tied to Nick Nishanian submitted the application for the six-story building at 5953 North Hazeltine Avenue, property records show. The project would rise on the border of Van Nuys, which has seen an increase in affordable housing projects.

The filing seeks incentives through Los Angeles’ Transit Oriented Communities program, which allows multifamily developers to increase the size of their projects near transit hubs if a portion of the units are set aside for lower-income tenants. The development site qualifies for Tier 3 incentives, meaning at least 10 percent of units would be set aside for residents at the extremely low income level, or 25 percent set aside for residents at the very low income level.

The property is now home to a 6,900-square-foot, single-story marijuana dispensary that the trust owns, according to records.

Nishanian’s LinkedIn profile describes him as a real estate developer and property manager at LN Real Estate Management & Development. A message left with the Glendale-based developer was not immediately returned.

A recent affordable housing filing in neighboring Van Nuys includes plans for a 71-unit complex along Van Nuys Boulevard, located in a designated Opportunity Zone.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    minimum LA Multifamilytransit oriented communitiesValley Glen

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Sola CEO and founder Martin Muoto. (Google Maps)

    Sola Impact plans 84-unit apartment project in South LA

    Sola Impact plans 84-unit apartment project in South LA
    The lot at 3200 S. La Cienega Boulevard in West Adams. (Google Maps)

    Developer files for 254-unit West Adams complex

    Developer files for 254-unit West Adams complex
    The lots of land to be developed to affordable housing (Google Maps, Los Angeles Transit)

    Developer plans 75-unit affordable complex in Pico-Union

    Developer plans 75-unit affordable complex in Pico-Union
    Ben and Jonathan Rocca (Google Maps)

    Rocca Development plans 81-unit rental complex in Hyde Park

    Rocca Development plans 81-unit rental complex in Hyde Park
    14645 Bessemer Street (Google Maps)

    Developer plans 71-unit apartment complex in Van Nuys

    Developer plans 71-unit apartment complex in Van Nuys
    From left: Abraham Zackary, Jacob Zackary, and Shawn Zackary, with 1017-1031 S Mariposa Avenue (Credit: Google Maps)

    Zackary Brothers plans 100-unit development in Pico-Union

    Zackary Brothers plans 100-unit development in Pico-Union
    Cypress CEO Michael Sorochinsky and 2217-2235 West Sunset Boulevard (Credit: Google Maps)

    Cypress Equity plans 176-unit complex in Echo Park

    Cypress Equity plans 176-unit complex in Echo Park
    2107-2121 Westwood Boulevard

    Japanese investment firm proposes apartment complex in West LA

    Japanese investment firm proposes apartment complex in West LA
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.