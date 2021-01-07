Open Menu

LA’s office market in Q4 kept sinking

Leasing down by nearly 50% and overall availability at 10-year high, according to Savills

Los Angeles /
Jan.January 07, 2021 12:08 PM
By Dennis Lynch
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
LA’s Office Market Was Slow Through The Fourth Quarter (Getty)
LA’s Office Market Was Slow Through The Fourth Quarter (Getty)
 

With 2020 in the rearview mirror, the official tally on the Los Angeles office market showed major declines in nearly every category.

That includes leasing, which experienced one of the slowest years in at least two decades, according to Savills.

There was just 10 million square feet of office space leased in all of 2020, down from 18 million square feet in 2019, Savills noted in its fourth quarter office market report. That amounted to a 44 percent drop in leases, as companies either exited deals entirely or trimmed space.

Inventory increased by 1 million square feet to 214.8 million square feet in L.A., and total availability increased to a 10-year high of 22.5 percent.

The fourth quarter saw just 2.1 million square feet of office space leased compared to 3.8 million square feet in Q4 2019, according to Savills.

The completion of new Class A space helped push average monthly asking rents up to $3.74 in Q4 2020, compared to from $3.51 in Q4 2019. But Savills warned that this metric “does not truly reflect current dynamics.”

“Asking rents will decline as tenants have an abundance of options and landlords will need to offer generous concessions to attract or keep occupiers in this environment,” the report noted.

Three out of the five biggest leases signed last year were renewals, according to a Real Deal analysis, including the largest — the Walt Disney Company’s renewal of 425,000 square feet at Blackstone and Worthe Real Estate Group’s 3800 Alameda in Burbank.

Netflix signed the largest lease for new space in the fall, for 171,000 square feet at Burbank Empire Center.

Burbank and Century City were the two tightest markets in the L.A. area in 2020. Century City is popular with finance-related companies, which took part in 31.5 percent of major transactions in terms of square footage.

Century City is historically one of the priciest markets in L.A., and that didn’t change last year. With an average asking monthly rent of $6.01 per square foot, it was the most expensive.

The pandemic also hit into office investment sales last year. Silverstein Properties made the biggest purchase of the year when it paid $430 million for the U.S. Bank Tower in Downtown L.A. But that property was valued at $633 million before the pandemic hit.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
LA Office LeasingLA Office Market

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Rockpoint Group’s Bill Walton with 5900 Wilshire Blvd. and Silverstein Properties’ Larry Silverstein with US Bank Tower (Google Maps, Getty, Wikimedia Commons)

LA’s biggest office sales of 2020

LA’s biggest office sales of 2020
From left, Michael Rosenfeld and Century Plaza, Jose Huizar and City Hall, Jeff Bezos and 1801 Angelo Drive (Getty Images)

LA’s biggest real estate stories of 2020

LA’s biggest real estate stories of 2020
Hollywood 959 office complex and Russell Geyser (Photos via First Property; Getty)

JH Snyder sells Hollywood 959 complex for $186M

JH Snyder sells Hollywood 959 complex for $186M
Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson and 4820 Alla Road (Getty, Del Rey Campus)

Video game maker EA downsizes LA office footprint

Video game maker EA downsizes LA office footprint
A rendering of the project (Credit: SKANSKA via Commercial Observer)

Skanska building its first ground-up LA development

Skanska building its first ground-up LA development
Joel Schreiber and a rendering of proposed redevelopment

Waterbridge Capital JV asking $425M for Broadway Trade Center

Waterbridge Capital JV asking $425M for Broadway Trade Center
CBRE CEO Bob Sulentic; the firm has shifted its global HQ from LA to Dallas. (CBRE, Getty)

“Sad day” in LA: CBRE’s corporate exit latest blow to dented office market

“Sad day” in LA: CBRE’s corporate exit latest blow to dented office market
Rob Speyer and 555 Aviation (Getty, Tishman Speyer)

Tishman Speyer refis big El Segundo creative office

Tishman Speyer refis big El Segundo creative office
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.