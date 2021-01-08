Open Menu

House music: DJ Paul Oakenfold asks $3.7M for Hollywood Hills home

Property is in Outpost Estates

Los Angeles /
Jan.January 08, 2021 10:00 AM
TRD Staff
Paul Oakenfold with his Outpost Estates property (Photos via Getty; Courtesy Hilton & Hyland)
Paul Oakenfold, the superstar DJ who’s spun iconic mixes for the likes of Britney Spears, the Rolling Stones, and Madonna, is tuning out of his Hollywood Hills home.

Oakenfold is putting his Outpost Estates property on the market for $3.7 million, about $1 million more than he paid in 2015, according to the Los Angeles Times. The 2,800-square-foot glass-and-wood home has four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and a freestanding fireplace. It was built for Robert Boyle, a notable production designer who worked with Alfred Hitchcock on “The Birds.”

Hilton & Hyland’s Brett Lawyer has the listing.

The Outpost Estates is notable for its entertainment pedigree, with Marilyn Monroe having once there. In 2018, Joel Simkhai, founder of dating app Grindr, paid $10.5 million for a home on La Presa Drive, in a record deal for the area. [LAT] — TRD Staff

