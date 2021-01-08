Paul Oakenfold, the superstar DJ who’s spun iconic mixes for the likes of Britney Spears, the Rolling Stones, and Madonna, is tuning out of his Hollywood Hills home.

Oakenfold is putting his Outpost Estates property on the market for $3.7 million, about $1 million more than he paid in 2015, according to the Los Angeles Times. The 2,800-square-foot glass-and-wood home has four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and a freestanding fireplace. It was built for Robert Boyle, a notable production designer who worked with Alfred Hitchcock on “The Birds.”

Hilton & Hyland’s Brett Lawyer has the listing.

The Outpost Estates is notable for its entertainment pedigree, with Marilyn Monroe having once there. In 2018, Joel Simkhai, founder of dating app Grindr, paid $10.5 million for a home on La Presa Drive, in a record deal for the area. [LAT] — TRD Staff