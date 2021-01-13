Open Menu

Objectionable: Beverly Hills pushes back on hotel project replacing Stinking Rose

Westland Real Estate Group has been trying to get approval for 216-key project since 2016

Jan.January 13, 2021
TRD Staff
The Stinking Rose and a rendering of the proposed hotel (Google Maps, Gilliland Architecture via Urbanize, iStock)
The Stinking Rose and a rendering of the proposed hotel (Google Maps, Gilliland Architecture via Urbanize, iStock)

The Beverly Hills Planning Commission is pushing back on Westland Real Estate Group’s latest proposal for a hotel at the site of the Stinking Rose restaurant.

Westland has been trying to win approval for the project since 2016. A staff report to the commission recommends the body deny entitlements needed for the latest iteration, according to Urbanize. The commission will review that report on Thursday. The new hotel would require the demolition of the landmarked Stinking Rose.

Westland’s proposed 216-room hotel requires a zone change and other entitlements. Among other reasons, the 109-foot tall structure exceeds the 45-foot as-of-right limit allowed by the current zoning at 55 North La Cienega Boulevard, according to the report.

Both Beverly Hills Mayor Lester Friedman — also a City Council member — and Council member Lili Bosse have also told Westland they will not support those entitlements, according to Urbanize.

The proposal has been changed several times since 2016 and broadly, Planning Commission staff has “expressed concerns… about the scale of the proposed development, as well as the quality of the submittal materials,” according to the latest staff report.

Beverly Hills isn’t the easiest place to build, but its not impossible ­— Ingram Holdings won approval for a 66-key hotel on Lasky Drive last year. [Urbanize] ­— Dennis Lynch 

Beverly HillsLA Hotelsrestaurants

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.