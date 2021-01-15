Open Menu

Faring plans massive residential complex in Carson

Imperial Avalon would include 1.2K units of housing across 27 acres

Los Angeles /
Jan.January 15, 2021 07:00 AM
TRD Staff
Faring CEO Jason Illoulian and blueprints of the complex. (City of Carson, Jason Iloulian)
Developer Faring wants to build more than 1,200 units of housing across 27 acres in Carson, making it among the largest residential projects in Los Angeles conceived during the pandemic.

Called Imperial Avalon, the massive complex would consist of 680 market-rate apartments, 380 townhomes, 180 age-restricted senior apartments and more than 7,000 square feet of restaurant space, according to Urbanize. Faring filed its notice with the city in October through Imperial Avalon LLC, though its first submission was the previous year. The development would include 680,000 square feet of vehicle parking.

It would encompass 1.5 million square feet and rise at 21207 South Avalon Boulevard, on what is now a mobile home park set to close next year. Atwater Village-based AO Design Studio is designing the project. It would consist of 48 townhomes and four buildings, according to a blueprint filed with the city.

Carson was in the middle of a development explosion when the pandemic hit, with thousands of residential units and hundreds of thousands of square feet retail and industrial buildings planned or under construction, according to the Long Beach Journal.

Nearby, developer JPI filed plans in 2019 to build a 1,000-unit community in the city across 20 acres. That development would include a 200-room hotel and 15,000 square feet of retail space, and would be called Jefferson on Avalon.

Faring’s project, which requires a zoning change, would create a community in itself. The design includes a central park, a dog park and amenities. Faring wants to build a new pedestrian bridge crossing the Dominguez Channel.

Faring has undertaken a series of development projects in West Hollywood in recent years, including a three-story office complex and a hotel.

[Urbanize] — Alexi Friedman 

