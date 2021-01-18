Open Menu

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union drop asking on Sherman Oaks manse

Celeb couple paid $18M last year for Hidden Hills property

Los Angeles /
Jan.January 18, 2021
TRD Staff
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union dropped the asking on their Sherman Oaks mansion, a year after buying big in Hidden Hills. (Getty, Hilton & Hyland)
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are lowering the ask on their Sherman Oaks mansion.

Wade, a former NBA superstar, and Union, an actress, are now asking $6 million for the 8,650-square-foot home, according to the Los Angeles Times. That’s $200,000 less than they had been seeking, and the exact amount they paid for the property in 2018, a year after it was built.

Last year, the couple paid $18 million for a 17,000-square-foot Hidden Hills mansion.

The Sherman Oaks home is a three-level Mediteranean-style, and sits on three-quarters of an acre on a private road at 15234 Rayneta Drive. It has five bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms, along with a home theater, wine cellar and an elevator.
Annie Marie Simpliciano with Hilton & Hyland and Althea Bowman of B&B Investments have the listing.

[LAT] — Dennis Lynch 

