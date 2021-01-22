Open Menu

Weighing in at $130M: Sly Stallone lists massive mansion

“Rocky” icon and wife look to unload 21K-sf Beverly Park estate after buying across coast in Palm Beach

Los Angeles /
Jan.January 22, 2021 09:15 AM
TRD Staff
Sylvester Stallone and his Beverly Hills estate (Getty, Google Maps)
Sylvester Stallone and his Beverly Hills estate (Getty, Google Maps)

Sylvester Stallone is looking for a blockbuster in Beverly Park.

The “Rocky” and “Rambo” actor has listed his 21,000-square-foot mansion for $130 million, according to the website Dirt. Revel Real Estate founder Ben Bacal announced the news on Instagram.

Stallone bought the 3.5-acre property in the late 1990s and built the sprawling home in a Mediterranean-style. The annual property taxes on the eight-bedroom, 12-bathroom estate reportedly total $125,000.

The listing wasn’t on Redfin or Zillow as of Friday. The only home that is publicly listed for more in L.A. is Villa Firenze, also in Beverly Park. That estate was set to hit the auction block in November but it remains on the market for $160 million.

Stallone’s library is reportedly packed with memorabilia from the “Rocky” franchise, which walloped the actor to fame. There is also a life-size Rocky statue in the house. It’s not clear whether those items would be included in a sale.

There is a large swimming pool and stone terrace connecting it to the house.

Stallone and his wife, Jennifer Flavin, may be headed off to the East Coast, or perhaps they already have. About a month ago, they bought a home in Palm Beach, Florida. It’s about half the size of the Beverly Park mansion and cost them $35 million. [Dirt] — Dennis Lynch 

