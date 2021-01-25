Open Menu

Steve Wynn rolls dice with $110M mansion listing

Disgraced casino mogul first offered his Beverly Hills compound off-market for $135M last March

Los Angeles
Jan.January 25, 2021
TRD Staff
Steve Wynn and 1210 Benedict Canyon Drive (Getty, Compass)
Disgraced casino mogul Steve Wynn is looking for a big payday in Beverly Hills.

The billionaire is asking $110 million for his expansive mansion on Benedict Canyon Drive, according to the Los Angeles Times. Last March, Wynn was offering the 27,000-square-foot estate for $135 million in an off-market listing.

In early 2018, Wynn was pushed out as CEO of Wynn Resorts following numerous allegations of sexual misconduct against him by employees over the years.

The Beverly Hills home, which has 11 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms and six half bathrooms, is now being listed widely online. Wynn bought the property at 1210 Benedict Canyon Drive for $47.9 million in 2015, and added 8,000 square feet to the home. That made it his largest known home in terms of square footage. The property totals 2.7 acres and includes a guest house, swimming pool, and a tennis court. One side of the home opens to a large landscaped lawn. Hedges line the drive and many of the yard areas. Some of the many amenities include a reception area and barroom, a movie screening room, spa suite, wine room, a tennis court with air-conditioned seating house, and an air-conditioned pool lanai house.

The nine-figure ask makes it the fourth-most expensive public listing in L.A. County. It’s the same asking price as the so-called Enchanted Hill, a 120-acre semi-developed parcel about a mile-and-a-half away in Beverly Hills. Last week, Sylvester Stallone listed his 21,000-square-foot Beverly Park estate for $130 million.

Wynn owns properties around the country, including a 24,600-square-foot mansion in Palm Beach, Florida. He listed a mansion in Las Vegas last summer. [LAT] — Dennis Lynch

