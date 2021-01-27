Open Menu

Brookfield lining up $465M refi for Gas Company Tower in DTLA

Southern California Gas Company HQ occupies nearly 500K sf

Los Angeles /
Jan.January 27, 2021 12:00 PM
By Kevin Sun
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Brookfield Property Partners CEO Brian Kingston and the Gas Company Tower at 555 West 5th Street (Brookfield)
Brookfield Property Partners CEO Brian Kingston and the Gas Company Tower at 555 West 5th Street (Brookfield)

Brookfield Property Partners is continuing its streak of big office refinancings with another CMBS loan in Downtown Los Angeles.

Citi Real Estate Funding and Morgan Stanley are providing a two-year, $350 million floating-rate loan for the 54-story Gas Company Tower at 555 West 5th Street, according to a Moody’s report. The lenders, along with SBAF Mortgage Fund, are also providing $115 million in mezzanine debt. The deal is expected to close on Feb. 5.

Brookfield acquired the 1.4 million-square-foot building in 2013 as part of its $2 billion acquisition of MPG Office Trust — a deal that made it the largest office landlord in Downtown L.A. The new financing replaces previous CMBS debt originated in 2016, which was set to mature this August.

Major tenants at the tower include the eponymous Southern California Gas Company, whose headquarters occupies 469,000 square feet at the building; law firms Sidley Austin and Latham & Watkins; “Big Four” accounting firm Deloitte, whose logo is affixed to the top of the building; and WeWork.

Occupancy dipped from 87 percent to 76 percent last year, following a downsizing on the part of Southern California Gas after two lease expirations. Rent collection has remained strong through the pandemic, averaging 99.6 percent from March through November. Brookfield declined to comment.

Read more

The entity that owns the Gas Company Tower, as well the rest of Brookfield’s Downtown L.A. portfolio, is a closed-end fund known as Brookfield DTLA Holdings LLC. Brookfield has a 47-percent stake in the fund while the remaining interest is held by two sovereign wealth funds and a pension fund.

The Gas Company Tower will mark the fifth CMBS office refinancing Brookfield has secured since last fall, following One Manhattan West, Ernst & Young Plaza in DTLA, the Grace Building in Midtown Manhattan, and One New York Plaza in Lower Manhattan.

Amid the current low-interest-rate environment, the landlord has also secured refinancings for retail properties like the Oakbrook Center near Chicago and the Mall in Columbia between Washington, D.C., and Baltimore — while also signaling that it is ready to give up the keys for several of its shopping centers in secondary markets.

This month, the real estate firm’s parent company Brookfield Asset Management announced a proposal to buy the shares of Brookfield Property Partners that it does not already own at a value of $16.50 per share, or $5.9 billion.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Brookfield Property PartnersDowntown LA

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Experts warn that the pandemic will bring a surge in evictions and put more people at risk of becoming homeless. (LACC)
    LA mulls using Convention Center as temporary homeless shelter
    LA mulls using Convention Center as temporary homeless shelter
    Left to right: Viceroy L’Ermitage Beverly Hills and THEA at Metropolis in Downtown (Google Maps, THEA)
    Greenland lands $250M loan for THEA at Metropolis rental tower
    Greenland lands $250M loan for THEA at Metropolis rental tower
    Brookfield CEO Brian Kingston and the Northridge Fashion Center at 9301 Tampa Avenue (Brookfield, Google Maps)
    Brookfield delinquent on $210M Northridge mall loan
    Brookfield delinquent on $210M Northridge mall loan
    Brookfield Property Partners CEO Brian Kingston and the Gas Company Tower at 555 West 5th Street
    Here’s what tenants are paying at Brookfield’s Gas Company Tower
    Here’s what tenants are paying at Brookfield’s Gas Company Tower
    Los Angeles City Council member Kevin de León
    New LA Council member who won Huizar’s vacated seat vows affordable housing push
    New LA Council member who won Huizar’s vacated seat vows affordable housing push
    Brookfield CEO Brian Kingston and 725 South Figueroa Street
    Here’s what tenants pay at Brookfield’s 950K sf Ernst & Young Plaza
    Here’s what tenants pay at Brookfield’s 950K sf Ernst & Young Plaza
    Brookfield CEO Brian Kingston and 725 South Figueroa Street (Google Maps)
    Brookfield lands $305M refi for Ernst & Young Plaza in DTLA
    Brookfield lands $305M refi for Ernst & Young Plaza in DTLA
    Colony’s Tom Barrack,, One California Plaza, and Rising CEO Christopher Rising (Credit: TM/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty Images, Tiffany Rose/Getty Images)
    Here’s what tenants pay at Colony Capital & Rising Realty’s One California Plaza
    Here’s what tenants pay at Colony Capital & Rising Realty’s One California Plaza
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.