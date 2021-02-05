San Francisco-based design giant Gensler has new leadership in its 500-person Los Angeles office.

The firm announced this week that it promoted Jill Wittnebel to managing director to co-lead the office with managing director Michael White. John Adams leads Gensler’s Southwest Region.

Wittnebel works in the firm’s brand design practice. Clients have included Starwood Hotels & Resorts, Netflix and Apple. Before Gensler, Wittnebel worked at Carbone Smolan Agency, Studio Red, and W+CO Design Studio, which she co-founded.

Gensler is among L.A.’s top design and planning firms and has worked on some of the most ambitious projects in Southern California. The firm designed the future home of the Los Angeles Football Club, a venue formerly known as Banc of California Stadium.

The L.A. office designed Brookfield Properties’ FIGat7th mall and both the Ritz-Carlton Hotel & Residences and the JW Marriott at L.A. Live hotels.