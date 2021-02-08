Open Menu

Unique Malibu home with futuristic vibes lists for $20M

Ed Niles-designed home resembles a spaceship more than a house

Feb.February 08, 2021
TRD Staff
The Malibu house was designed by Ed Niles. (Coldwell Banker Realty)
One of Malibu’s most unique homes has listed for $20 million.

The postmodern property, designed by architect Ed Niles, totals just under 4,400 square feet, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The home is made of two structures connected by a sky bridge. Both are constructed with rolled steel frames and walls of glass — just about every inch of the house is glass, aside from the steel structure holding the whole thing together.

Most of the spaces are circular or semicircular, giving the home a futuristic vibe. One of the structures has a large living room with 35-foot ceilings, a kitchen and access to an underground garage. The sky bridge connects to the middle of the second structure, which is essentially one long hallway with semicircular spaces radiating from it.

That second structure sits 16 feet off the ground and houses the four bedrooms, an office and an exercise room. Each of the rooms is cantilevered.

“It’s like being in a treehouse, but with no walls all around you,” said the architect’s daughter, Lisa Niles, who worked on the project.

Ed Niles designed the home in the mid-1980s for Milton and Saralyn Sidley. Design and construction took about five years. Niles himself oversaw construction because he had trouble finding a contractor who could build the home, he said.

Malibu is home to plenty of architecturally significant homes, many built in the modern and postmodern styles. Harry Genser’s Ravenseye home has been on the market since 2018 and now asks $9.5 million.

[WSJ] — Dennis Lynch 

