The palatial Beverly Hills estate known as Villa Firenze, which had lingered on the market for $160 million, sold at auction.

The 12.5-acre compound, which includes a 28,000-square-foot mansion, had been among the priciest residential properties on the Los Angeles market. Concierge Auctions oversaw the proceedings, which ended on Feb. 2, according to Mansion Global. The sale is pending and the price was not disclosed.

Concierge Auctions did say the sale would make Villa Firenze one of the most expensive single-family homes to sell at auction, according to the report.

Concierge Chairman Chad Roffers said that in less than two months the firm “secured a strong field of bidders, which ultimately resulted in breaking our previous world record.” But that was only $42.5 million, for the sale of a 30,000-square-foot mansion in Florida in 2018. Much like Villa Firenze, that property was previously listed for $159 million.

Villa Firenze, at 67 Beverly Park Court, was built by Steven Udvar-Házy and his wife Christine. The Hungarian-American billionaire built his fortune through aircraft leasing. Udvar-Házy bought the property about 30 years ago and built out the estate in the late 1990s. He commissioned architect William Hablinski to design the estate. There is also a two-story guest house, tennis court, and pool.

The 20-bedroom, 23-bathroom Beverly Park estate hit the market for $165 million in 2018. Last June the price was brought down to $160 million. News came in the fall that it would hit the auction block. [Mansion Global] — Dennis Lynch