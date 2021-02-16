Open Menu

USC presidential palace hits market for $25M

Cost-cutting led to decision on Seeley Mudd estate, on land donated by Gen. Patton, Henry Huntington

Los Angeles /
Feb.February 16, 2021 08:56 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The Seeley Mudd estate with Henry Huntington, General George Patton and USC president Carol Folt (Photos via Douglas Elliman, Wikipedia Commons, Getty, USC)
The Seeley Mudd estate with Henry Huntington, General George Patton and USC president Carol Folt (Photos via Douglas Elliman, Wikipedia Commons, Getty, USC)

The University of Southern California is cutting costs amid the pandemic, and one luxury it can do without appears to be its grand presidential mansion.

The school has listed for sale its 7-acre Seeley Mudd estate in San Marino for $24.5 million, according to the Los Angeles Times.

For more than 40 years, the 13,000-square-foot mansion at 1550 Oak Grove Avenue that anchors the property served as the home of the school’s president. In August, USC paid $8.6 million for a home in Santa Monica, now the residence of its current president, Carol Folt.

Last year, the university lost revenue because of coronavirus restrictions and closures, according to the report. USC also froze hiring and cut Folt’s salary by 20 percent.

Los Angeles developer Rick Caruso, who is on the school’s board of trustees, said the estate was very expensive to maintain, and would cost around $20 million to update, the Times reported.

Built in 1934, the mansion was designed by architect Reginald Davis Johnson. The mansion, which was used to host formal gatherings, has eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. The living room is lined with imported 17th century wood paneling, the floors are walnut, and a sweeping staircase connects the two floors. There is a formal parlor — home to a grand piano — and a dining room. The property includes a pool, sunken tennis court, guesthouse, log cabin, and a carriage house with a gas station and car wash bay.

The grounds for the estate were donated to the school by General George Patton and businessman Henry Huntington, the namesake of Huntington Beach.

Despite the dip in USC’s revenue, multifamily development around the campus has continued. Cityview recently secured funding for a 296-unit mixed-use project that will rise near the school. [LAT] — Dennis Lynch

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
LA luxury listingsusc

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Casey and Jean Kasem and an aerial of the Beverly Crest mansion at 138 N Mapleton Dr (Photos via Getty, Google Maps)
Reaching for the stars: Casey Kasem’s mansion lists for $38M
Reaching for the stars: Casey Kasem’s mansion lists for $38M
Big Sean and his Sherman Oaks house (Getty, Redfin)
Rapper Big Sean looks for big payout on Sherman Oaks mansion
Rapper Big Sean looks for big payout on Sherman Oaks mansion
Steven Udvar-Hazy and Villa Firenze (Getty, Hilton & Hyland)
Listed for $160M, Villa Firenze estate sells at auction
Listed for $160M, Villa Firenze estate sells at auction
Soleil Moon Frye and 25010 Jim Bridger Road (Getty, Redfin)
Punky Brewster reboots and relocates: Soleil Moon Frye lists Hidden Hills pad
Punky Brewster reboots and relocates: Soleil Moon Frye lists Hidden Hills pad
Steve Wynn and 1210 Benedict Canyon Drive (Getty, Compass)
Steve Wynn rolls dice with $110M mansion listing
Steve Wynn rolls dice with $110M mansion listing
Sylvester Stallone and his Beverly Park estate (Getty, Google Maps)
Weighing in at $130M: Sly Stallone lists massive mansion
Weighing in at $130M: Sly Stallone lists massive mansion
Spec home developer Nile Niami is soliciting buyers for his megamansion through Google Forms. (Getty)
How to sell a mansion for $350M? Use Google Forms
How to sell a mansion for $350M? Use Google Forms
 Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso (Getty, iStock)
Matt Damon lists Pacific Palisades mansion and heads to NY
Matt Damon lists Pacific Palisades mansion and heads to NY
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.