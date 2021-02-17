Cara and Poppy Delevingne are looking to sell the Studio City home they shared for several years.

The sisters, both models and actresses, listed the 4,000-square-foot home for $3.75 million, according to the Los Angeles Times. They bought the home on Fredonia Drive in 2017 from actor Jared Leto; Cara Delevingne and Leto appeared in the film “Suicide Squad” the year before.

The sisters contracted designer Nicolò Bini to remodel the 1950s abode, and the work was featured in Architectural Digest in 2019. That same year Cara Delevingne upgraded to an 8,000-square-foot home in the neighborhood, paying $7 million.

Listing photos of the Fredonia Drive home show some of Bini’s colorful designs and furniture remain in the four-bedroom property. The wraparound deck leads to the hedge-lined backyard with a pool and grilling area. The home sits on about a quarter of an acre.

Studio City has become a popular neighborhood over the last several years. Actor and musician Demi Lovato recently bought a newly built 8,500-square-foot property for $7 million.

Across the city, the housing market has been accelerating in the months that followed the lockdowns. [LAT] — Dennis Lynch