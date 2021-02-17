Open Menu

Renderings reveal Related’s 296-unit Santa Monica project

Redevelopment of Vons property would include 99K sf of retail space

Los Angeles /
Feb.February 17, 2021 09:45 AM
TRD Staff
Related California CEO William Witte and a rendering of the project (Getty, City of Santa Monica)
New renderings of Related California’s planned 296-unit apartment project in Downtown Santa Monica show a curvy contemporary complex with plenty of retail space.

Related wants to demolish the existing Vons market at 710 Broadway to build the mixed-use project. A staff report sent to the Santa Monica Architectural Review Board this week includes details on the complex, according to Urbanize.

The current proposal calls for 99,000 square feet of commercial space, including a 63,500-square-foot Vons-branded market.

Related proposed the project last April; at the time the developer wanted 260 units. The upsized request includes a mix of studio- to three-bedroom units. Eighty-nine of them will be set aside as affordable, Urbanize reported.

LARGE Architecture is designing the project. Renderings show the contemporary structure varying in height between five and eight stories. A large interior courtyard and a roof deck are planned.

A vote has not yet been scheduled on the project, but the staff report laid out concerns about the single-building design.

The 2.5-acre site is near several residential developments by WS Communities, including a 140-unit complex at 601 Colorado Avenue and a 94-unit project at 501 Broadway. About a year ago, WS Communities secured a $157 million bridge loan from Madison Realty Capital for those projects and several others in Santa Monica. [Urbanize] — Dennis Lynch

