Open Menu

Co-living in Koreatown: Schon Tepler Group plans new project

47-unit proposed complex comes as business model endures bruising period

Los Angeles /
Feb.February 26, 2021 10:36 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The current building at 743-749 S. Gramercy Drive in Koreatown. (Google Maps)
The current building at 743-749 S. Gramercy Drive in Koreatown. (Google Maps)

The co-living model has gone through a rough patch lately. Quarters filed for bankruptcy last month, Ollie’s technology, assets and management contracts were acquired in December and in July, WeWork reportedly mulled abandoning it co-living brand, WeLive.

That fact hasn’t stopped Schon Tepler Group, which is planning a 47-unit co-living complex in Koreatown.

The seven-story project would rise at 743-749 South Gramercy Drive, according to Urbanize. The $25 million project would break ground in the second quarter and be completed by the end of 2022 or mid-2023. The proposed building includes a two-story concrete parking podium and wood-frame construction above that. There appears to be a rooftop terrace as well.

The project seeks entitlements through the city’s Transit Oriented Communities program. In exchange for the incentives, developers include some affordable units in their project. Entitlements available through the TOC program include a density bonus, height increase, and parking reduction.

While there were concerns last year that the pandemic could end Koreatown’s development boom, some projects are being proposed. In the fall, developer Jamison filed plans for a 150-unit building on West 6th Street.

[Urbanize] — Dennis Lynch 

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
co-livingKoreatown

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
A rendering of the 88-unit apartment complex in Koreatown (Rendering via Kevin Tsai Architecture)
88-unit Koreatown apartment complex planned
88-unit Koreatown apartment complex planned
California Market in Koreatown sells for $58M at bankruptcy auction
California Market in Koreatown sells for $58M at bankruptcy auction
California Market in Koreatown sells for $58M at bankruptcy auction
Jamie Lee and the development site (Credit: Google Maps)
Jamison files plans for mixed-use complex in Koreatown
Jamison files plans for mixed-use complex in Koreatown
Forme Development President Damon Chan and rendering of 550 Shatto Place (Forme, Gensler via Urbanize)
Going up: Koreatown tower project developers boost plans
Going up: Koreatown tower project developers boost plans
Herb Wesson (top) and Curren Price with a rendering of 3800 W 6th Street (Linkedin, Twitter, Large Arch)
LA officials backtrack on aid for Koreatown hotel project
LA officials backtrack on aid for Koreatown hotel project
Fareed Kanani and Sean Hashem, with a rendering of the project (Credit: HED via Urbanize, and Greenbridge)
Greenbridge Investment plans 169-unit tower in Koreatown
Greenbridge Investment plans 169-unit tower in Koreatown
944-952 S. Dewey Avenue (Credit: Google Maps)
Anaheim developer plans 51 units for Koreatown
Anaheim developer plans 51 units for Koreatown
Cypress CEO Michael Sorochinsky and 1216-1224 Menlo Avenue (Google Maps)
Cypress Equity plans 128-unit affordable complex in Pico-Union
Cypress Equity plans 128-unit affordable complex in Pico-Union
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.