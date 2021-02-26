Open Menu

“Emily in Paris” star Lily Collins finds buyer for Beverly Hills home

Actress sold John Elgin Woolf-designed property for $14M

Los Angeles /
Feb.February 26, 2021 09:25 AM
By Dennis Lynch
Lily Collins and her Beverly Hills home (Getty, Nicholas Property Group)
“Emily in Paris” star Lily Collins has sold her Beverly Hills home for $13.5 million, The Real Deal has learned.

The actress bought the 5,066-square-foot home in late 2016 for $12.5 million.

The four-bedroom house on North Hillcrest Road was built in 1954 and designed in the Hollywood Regency style by architect John Elgin Woolf.

Dustin Nicholas with Nicholas Property Group represented Collins in the deal. Branden Williams with The Beverly Hills Estates represented the buyer.

Collins has had a busy few months. In September, she announced her engagement to director and writer Charlie McDowell. Earlier this month Collins was nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in “Emily in Paris,” a Netflix series.

The home sits on about three quarters of an acre. The property includes a pool, a tennis court and a two-car garage.

Collins’ father, singer and former Genesis frontman Phil Collins, recently found a buyer for his waterfront mansion in Miami Beach. The property had been in dispute as part of his divorce from Orainne Cevey.

