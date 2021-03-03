Open Menu

Lincoln Property and Clarion plan major office redevelopment

Duo to add 300K sf to creative campus in Baldwin Hills

Los Angeles /
Mar.March 03, 2021 12:15 PM
TRD Staff
Clarion Partners CEO David Gilbert and Lincoln Property Co.’s David Binswanger with a rendering of the project (Gensler via Urbanize)
Clarion Partners CEO David Gilbert and Lincoln Property Co.’s David Binswanger with a rendering of the project (Gensler via Urbanize)

Lincoln Property Company and Clarion Partners want to more than triple the office space at their recently-purchased Jefferson Creative Campus in Baldwin Hills.

The duo plans to add a 329,000-square-foot office building next to the property’s existing 152,000-square-foot office complex, according to Urbanize, citing a city filing.

The partners paid $169 million for the seven-acre campus in February 2020. It was the third-largest office deal in L.A. County last year and the priciest deal located in an Opportunity Zone.

Gensler is designing the project, dubbed 5870 Jefferson for its street address. The five-story building has a curving glass façade and includes three stories of underground parking. The developers need a series of discretionary approvals to build the new structure. Tenants at the existing building include cannabis company MedMen, Spin Master, and Prana Studios.

Lincoln Property is coming off a major office buy in Hollywood. In late December, the firm paid $186 million for Hollywood 959, a 261,000-square-foot property developed by J.H. Snyder Company.

[Urbanize] — Dennis Lynch

