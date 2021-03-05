Developer Pacific Equity Properties has secured a $130 million construction loan from Related Companies for Cross Creek Ranch Malibu, a rare large-scale mixed-use development in Malibu.

Related subsidiary Related Fund Management provided the loan for the project. Integrated Capital Management sourced the loan and also has an equity investment in the project.

Cross Creek Ranch is slated for a 13-acre property in downtown Malibu, not far from Legacy Park and the Malibu Pier. Its’ planned to total 112,000 square feet, making it the largest development ever approved in Malibu since the city was incorporated 30 years ago, according to Commercial Property Executive.

The project includes 70,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space and 42,000 square feet of Class A office space. Construction is expected to wrap in 2023, a press release from Pacific Equity Properties said. Marmol Radziner is designing the project.

Malibu city officials cleared the project about a year ago, but the financing process slowed when the coronavirus pandemic hit.

“Once the state-mandated stay-at-home order was issued, however, travel became severely restricted and capital markets froze as liquidity became every financier’s first priority,” Pacific Equity Properties said.

The firm and its equity partners decided to break ground anyway, which Pacific Equity Properties said helped secure financing as “capital markets soon recognized the value of an irreplaceable asset” well suited for the post-Covid world.

Malibu is light on retail and commercial areas — they’re mostly concentrated around the small city center where Cross Creek Ranch is planned. Jerry Perenchio accumulated a large portfolio of properties in Malibu’s commercial areas and that portfolio hit the market a few years ago after he died.

Every once in a while, a new non-residential development will spring up in the coastal city. The city is currently reviewing a proposal for a 39-room hotel about a mile southeast along the Pacific Coast Highway.