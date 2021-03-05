Open Menu

Developer nabs $130M construction loan for Malibu’s largest commercial project

Cross Creek Ranch is slated for a 13-acre parcel in downtown Malibu

Los Angeles /
Mar.March 05, 2021 11:00 AM
By Dennis Lynch
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Related Fund Mangement’s Managing Principal Justin E. Metz and a rendering of Cross Creek Ranch. (Jay Luchs, Related)
Related Fund Mangement’s Managing Principal Justin E. Metz and a rendering of Cross Creek Ranch. (Jay Luchs, Related)

Developer Pacific Equity Properties has secured a $130 million construction loan from Related Companies for Cross Creek Ranch Malibu, a rare large-scale mixed-use development in Malibu.

Related subsidiary Related Fund Management provided the loan for the project. Integrated Capital Management sourced the loan and also has an equity investment in the project.

Cross Creek Ranch is slated for a 13-acre property in downtown Malibu, not far from Legacy Park and the Malibu Pier. Its’ planned to total 112,000 square feet, making it the largest development ever approved in Malibu since the city was incorporated 30 years ago, according to Commercial Property Executive.

The project includes 70,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space and 42,000 square feet of Class A office space. Construction is expected to wrap in 2023, a press release from Pacific Equity Properties said. Marmol Radziner is designing the project.

Malibu city officials cleared the project about a year ago, but the financing process slowed when the coronavirus pandemic hit.

“Once the state-mandated stay-at-home order was issued, however, travel became severely restricted and capital markets froze as liquidity became every financier’s first priority,” Pacific Equity Properties said.

The firm and its equity partners decided to break ground anyway, which Pacific Equity Properties said helped secure financing as “capital markets soon recognized the value of an irreplaceable asset” well suited for the post-Covid world.

Malibu is light on retail and commercial areas — they’re mostly concentrated around the small city center where Cross Creek Ranch is planned. Jerry Perenchio accumulated a large portfolio of properties in Malibu’s commercial areas and that portfolio hit the market a few years ago after he died.

Every once in a while, a new non-residential development will spring up in the coastal city. The city is currently reviewing a proposal for a 39-room hotel about a mile southeast along the Pacific Coast Highway.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
DevelopmentMalibu

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Pamela Anderson and her house on Malibu Colony Road. (Coldwell Banker Realty, Getty)
Pamela Anderson lists Malibu beach pad, plans move to Canada
Pamela Anderson lists Malibu beach pad, plans move to Canada
Rescore Property Corp. Managing Principal Arthur Falcone and a rendering of the project (iStock)
Hollywood apartment development lines up $138M loan
Hollywood apartment development lines up $138M loan
Rendering of Sea View Hotel
Renderings depict hotel planned on PCH near Nobu Ryokan Malibu
Renderings depict hotel planned on PCH near Nobu Ryokan Malibu
Robyn Moore bought the Broadbeach Road home after splitting with Mel Gibson. (Getty, Redfin)
Robyn Moore lists Malibu pad bought following divorce from Mel Gibson
Robyn Moore lists Malibu pad bought following divorce from Mel Gibson
Rick Caruso and 21528 Pacific Coast Highway (Getty, The Agency)
Rick Caruso asks $40M for Malibu beach house
Rick Caruso asks $40M for Malibu beach house
Jan Koum and Diana Jenkins with 27560 Pacific Coast Highway (Getty, Google Maps)
WhatsApp co-founder drops $87M on Malibu mansion
WhatsApp co-founder drops $87M on Malibu mansion
Tyra Banks with her new 4 bedroom coastal home. (Getty, Coldwell Banker Realty)
Tyra Banks is smizing at her Malibu beach house buy
Tyra Banks is smizing at her Malibu beach house buy
The Malibu house was designed by Ed Niles. (Coldwell Banker Realty)
Unique Malibu home with futuristic vibes lists for $20M
Unique Malibu home with futuristic vibes lists for $20M
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.