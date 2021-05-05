Open Menu

Phil Spector’s infamous Alhambra mansion sells

Famed music producer fatally shot Lana Clarkson in castle-like property

Los Angeles /
May.May 05, 2021 11:00 AM
By Dennis Lynch
Phil Spector and 1700 Grand View Drive (Getty, Redfin)
Phil Spector and 1700 Grand View Drive (Getty, Redfin)

The Alhambra mansion where famed music producer Phil Spector shot and killed Lana Clarkson in 2003 has sold after two years on the market.

The castle-like home at 1700 Grand View Drive sold for $3.3 million, well under the $5.5 million original listing from 2019, according to Redfin. The Los Angeles Times first reported the sale.

The home has undergone a series of price cuts since that initial offering. Spector bought the property in 1998 for $1.1 million.

It’s not uncommon for homes that are tied to crimes to sell at significant discounts, appraisers have said. Buyers sometimes bulldoze the property, as the owners of Sharon Tate’s home did. Randall Bell, who has appraised homes including Tate’s house on Cielo Drive and Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch, said it is difficult to completely erase what happened from the property.

Spector’s former home, known as Pyrenees Castle, spans 10,590 square feet and sits on about 2.7 acres. The house has nine bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms. It was designed by Sylvester Dupey, and its most distinct features are four turrets. Timothy Durkovic with Douglas Elliman had the listing and brought the buyer, who was not identified.

Spector died in prison in January, while serving his sentence after getting convicted of second-degree murder in 2009. His daughter Nicole Audrey Spector said he died from complications of Covid-19.

