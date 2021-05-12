Open Menu

3.6K-acre working ranch lists at $100M

Spread with 13K sf mansion, shooting range and lake is priciest Ventura County property on market

Los Angeles /
May 12, 2021
TRD Staff
Black Mountain Ranch (Redfin)
Black Mountain Ranch (Redfin)

A 3,600-acre Ventura County working ranch is hitting the market for $100 million.

Black Mountain Ranch is by far the county’s largest and most expensive listing, according to the Los Angeles Times. Owner Richard Gilleland, former CEO of medical equipment maker Amsco International, assembled the property from 63 parcels.

The ranch sits on the eastern edge of Ojai, a small city in the Ojai Valley, about 12 miles north of the city of Ventura.

A similarly sized ranch between Santa Barbara and Point Concepcion listed in early 2019 for $110 million and remains on the market.

Black Mountain Ranch includes a 13,000-square-foot lodge-style main house built in 2004, and another dozen or so structures. Among them are a 2,000-square-foot caretaker’s cottage, 1,800-square-foot guesthouse and carriage house that spans 6,200 square feet with a gym, office and wine cellar.

There is also a 7,200-square-foot auto gallery where Gilleland stores a collection of vintage and antique cars, according to the report.

Black Mountain Ranch is a working cattle and horse ranch with facilities that include a horse barn and equipment storage sheds. Other amenities across the grounds include a shooting range, tennis court, and a lake.

In Montana, the 80-acre Climbing Arrow ranch, which had been the backdrop for Robert Redford’s “A River Runs Through It,” recently listed for $136 million.

[LAT] — Dennis Lynch

