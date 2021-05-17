An appeals court paused a federal judge’s controversial order requiring Los Angeles to house Skid Row’s homeless population by October.

Attorneys for L.A. County had requested the Ninth Circuit court temporarily halt the April ruling by District Court Judge David O. Carter, according to the Los Angeles Daily News. The court agreed, placing an administrative hold order until June 15.

Carter’s ruling ordered the City of L.A. and the county to provide housing to single women and unaccompanied children within 90 days, to offer families the same within 120 days, and to everyone else housing by Oct. 18. The city and county appealed the decision.

The judge had already scheduled hearings for the end of the month to discuss how his order would be implemented and about potential modifications, according to the report. L.A. continues to struggle to address its enormous homeless crisis, but has worked to implement federally funded programs. Among those are Project Roomkey, which offers hotel rooms to homeless people and Project Homekey, in the which the state acquires motels and transforms them into shelters.

Carter’s ruling had stemmed from a lawsuit Downtown L.A. residents and business owners filed, which argued the city and county had failed to manage the homeless problem.

[LADN] — Isabella Farr