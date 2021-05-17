Open Menu

Appeals court pauses controversial Skid Row housing order

Federal judge’s ruling had required LA to shelter area’s homeless by October

Los Angeles /
May.May 17, 2021 11:05 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(Getty, iStock)
(Getty, iStock)

An appeals court paused a federal judge’s controversial order requiring Los Angeles to house Skid Row’s homeless population by October.

Attorneys for L.A. County had requested the Ninth Circuit court temporarily halt the April ruling by District Court Judge David O. Carter, according to the Los Angeles Daily News. The court agreed, placing an administrative hold order until June 15.

Carter’s ruling ordered the City of L.A. and the county to provide housing to single women and unaccompanied children within 90 days, to offer families the same within 120 days, and to everyone else housing by Oct. 18. The city and county appealed the decision.

The judge had already scheduled hearings for the end of the month to discuss how his order would be implemented and about potential modifications, according to the report. L.A. continues to struggle to address its enormous homeless crisis, but has worked to implement federally funded programs. Among those are Project Roomkey, which offers hotel rooms to homeless people and Project Homekey, in the which the state acquires motels and transforms them into shelters.

Carter’s ruling had stemmed from a lawsuit Downtown L.A. residents and business owners filed, which argued the city and county had failed to manage the homeless problem.

[LADN] — Isabella Farr

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
homeless housingSkid Row

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Judge David O. Carter (Getty)
Judge orders city, county to house Skid Row residents by fall
Judge orders city, county to house Skid Row residents by fall
Downtown Women’s Center CEO Amy Turk. (Getty, Google Maps, DWC)
Downtown Women’s Center plans 100-unit affordable complex
Downtown Women’s Center plans 100-unit affordable complex
City Councilman Paul Koretz (Wikipedia Commons, iStock)
Backlash over high cost of tiny houses
Backlash over high cost of tiny houses
Tents in Los Angeles, California (Credit: APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)
LA officials cut $300M homeless housing deal
LA officials cut $300M homeless housing deal
Skid Row Housing Trust CEO Lee Raagas and a rendering of the project (Credit: Michael Maltzan Architecture via Urbanize)
Skid Row Housing Trust, Michael Maltzan Architecture plan mass-timber housing tower
Skid Row Housing Trust, Michael Maltzan Architecture plan mass-timber housing tower
AIDS Healthcare Foundation executive director Michael Weinstein is suing the center of measure HHH
AIDS Healthcare Foundation sues city over Skid Row project
AIDS Healthcare Foundation sues city over Skid Row project
Relevant Group Managing Partner Richard Heyman and a rendering of the project on 5th Street
Relevant Group plans 150-unit affordable complex in Skid Row
Relevant Group plans 150-unit affordable complex in Skid Row
(Credit: iStock)
In LA’s affordable housing crisis, there is room for the “vanlord”
In LA’s affordable housing crisis, there is room for the “vanlord”
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.