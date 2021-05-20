The Hilton family checked out of their longtime estate in Bel Air, but instead of a bill, they got $61.5 million.

The sale of the 15,000-square-foot mansion at 1060 Brooklawn Drive marks the priciest deal of the year in California. The Los Angeles Times first reported the sale.

The closing price was well below the property’s $75 million asking when it hit the market in November.

The seller was Rick Hilton, son of Barron Hilton, the Hilton Hotels business mogul, property records show. Barron Hilton bought the home in 1961 and lived there until he died in 2019.

Rick Hilton is also co-founder of the luxury brokerage Hilton & Hyland.

The sale price edges out Villa Firenze in Beverly Park, which sold at auction in April for $51 million. It also bests the Pacific Palisades mansion that Vice Media’s Shane Smith sold for $49 million later that month.

Home sales in L.A. have been surging, with a record 5,800 houses and condos going into contract in April, according to the latest figures form Douglas Elliman.

The Hilton estate includes 13 bedrooms, a pool house, billiards room, sunken tennis court and a sprawling garden. It was designed in the 1930s by Paul Williams, who designed homes for Frank Sinatra and Lucille Ball, as well as The Beverly Hills Hotel.

Unsurprisingly, Rick Hilton had the listing and worked with his son, Barron N. Hilton, also of Hilton & Hyland. Linda May, an agent at the brokerage, represented the buyer, who was not identified.

“It’s emotional, no doubt,” Rick Hilton told Forbes when the property listed. “We have so many fond memories and it’s time to move on.”