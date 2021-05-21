Open Menu

Spencer Rascoff-backed rental listing platform shuts down

PocketList launched in 2020 with $3M in seed funding, 20K LA properties

Los Angeles /
May.May 21, 2021 10:04 AM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
It's lights off for PocketList. (Getty, PocketList)
PocketList shuttered after having formally launched in L.A. last July. (Getty, PocketList)

UPDATED, May 21, 11:40 a.m.: A rental listing platform backed by Zillow co-founder Spencer Rascoff shut down, less than a year after it formally launched in Los Angeles.

PocketList — started by Nick Dazé and Julian Vergel de Dios in 2019 — notified eight remote employees and 20 investors last month that operations would be closing permanently. Dot.LA, a tech industry startup Rascoff founded in early 2020, first reported the news.

When PocketList list went live last July, it had 20,000 listings in L.A. and $2.8 million in seed funding. A key feature was that it allowed renters to share upcoming move-out dates with other users, potentially shortening the amount of time a unit sits vacant. PocketList claimed the average unit on the platform was shared 67 days before the landlord was given notice of a move-out and 97 days before the unit appeared on other listing sites.

Renters appeared to gain the most from using the platform, but the company had said it would also have a portal for landlords and property managers called PocketList Pro.

Venture capital firm Craft Ventures had led PocketList’s seed funding round.

“Like 99.9 percent of seed-stage startups, PocketList didn’t work out,” said David Sacks, Craft co-founder. “But it was a great product and valiant effort and we would be happy to support the founders in their next endeavor.”

As of Friday morning, PocketList’s website still advertised 80 open listings in L.A., and another 340 expected to be available soon.

The startup had plans to expand to San Francisco and San Diego last year, and Seattle earlier this year. None of those cities have listings on its website, however.

Dazé said he worked through last month to secure more funding, but “struck out,” according to dot.LA. A number of deals with large customers also fell through, according to the report.

He added the firm still had some cash on hand, but not enough to “do anything dramatic like pivot the company.” Any remaining capital would be returned to investors.





    This story was updated to include comments from Craft’s David Sacks.

    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    rental marketresidential real estateSpencer Rascoff

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    (iStock)
    Rent prices will keep rising in suburbs: USC report
    Rent prices will keep rising in suburbs: USC report
    Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman (Getty, iStock)
    Blackstone buys San Diego apartment complexes in $1B deal
    Blackstone buys San Diego apartment complexes in $1B deal
    Average Q1 rent in the region increased 8.5 percent year-over-year. (Getty)
    Inland Empire rent hikes highest in nation
    Inland Empire rent hikes highest in nation
    10745 W. Burbank Boulevard in North Hollywood (Google Maps)
    Developer eyes apartment complex in North Hollywood
    Developer eyes apartment complex in North Hollywood
    Rendering's of Byron Allen's future mansion. (Getty, Landry Design Group)
    Media mogul Byron Allen is building a Beverly Hills megamansion
    Media mogul Byron Allen is building a Beverly Hills megamansion
    City Councilman Gil Cedillo and Hillside Villa (Getty, Google Maps)
    LA explores ways to keep affordable rentals affordable
    LA explores ways to keep affordable rentals affordable
    (iStock)
    Did pandemic really trigger mass exodus from California?
    Did pandemic really trigger mass exodus from California?
    Collage of the pre-approved ADU designs (LA Department of Building and Safety)
    LA to granny flats: We want you
    LA to granny flats: We want you
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.