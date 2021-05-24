Open Menu

California Association of Realtors CEO to retire

Joe Singer has led 200K-member trade group for over 30 years

Los Angeles /
May.May 24, 2021 10:14 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Joel Singer (California Association of Realtos)
Joel Singer (California Association of Realtos)

After more than 30 years leading one California’s powerhouse real estate trade group, and following a particularly volatile 12 months, Joel Singer will retire at year-end.

Singer took the helm as chief executive of the California Association of Realtors in 1989, after joining the organization 22 years earlier, according to the Los Angeles Daily News, which first reported his departure. The organization is forming a committee to appoint a replacement.

CAR has around 200,000 members and with Singer at the helm, became one of the most influential interest groups in the state.

The organization was a key driver behind the 1995 passage of the Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act, which severely limited municipal rent control measures statewide. Singer led CAR in several successful battles against ballot measures to repeal Costa-Hawkins, including one in 2018. California’s passage of a rent reform law in 2019 did not eliminate Costa-Hawkins.

In 2018, Singer spearheaded the establishment of the Californians for Homeownership, a group that has been fighting restrictions on accessory dwelling units, or granny flats.

Leading up to last November’s election, CAR spent over $50 million in a successful fight against a ballot measure that would have scrapped some limits on property taxes.

Singer is the second CAR executive to leave the group in recent months — longtime chief economist Leslie Appleton-Young retired at the end of last year.

[LADN] — Dennis Lynch 

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
California Association of Realtorsrent controlresidential real estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
PocketList shuttered after having formally launched in L.A. last July. (Getty, PocketList)
Spencer Rascoff-backed rental listing platform shuts down
Spencer Rascoff-backed rental listing platform shuts down
Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman (Getty, iStock)
Blackstone buys San Diego apartment complexes in $1B deal
Blackstone buys San Diego apartment complexes in $1B deal
10745 W. Burbank Boulevard in North Hollywood (Google Maps)
Developer eyes apartment complex in North Hollywood
Developer eyes apartment complex in North Hollywood
Rendering's of Byron Allen's future mansion. (Getty, Landry Design Group)
Media mogul Byron Allen is building a Beverly Hills megamansion
Media mogul Byron Allen is building a Beverly Hills megamansion
City Councilman Gil Cedillo and Hillside Villa (Getty, Google Maps)
LA explores ways to keep affordable rentals affordable
LA explores ways to keep affordable rentals affordable
Collage of the pre-approved ADU designs (LA Department of Building and Safety)
LA to granny flats: We want you
LA to granny flats: We want you
(iStock)
SoCal leaders approve ambitious housing plan for future
SoCal leaders approve ambitious housing plan for future
Agent Michael Dalcin (Photos via YouTube/Shoaib Creation's)
LA agent fired after verbally attacking Asian woman
LA agent fired after verbally attacking Asian woman
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.