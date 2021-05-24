Open Menu

Goodman’s massive logistics center will target e-commerce tenants

Industrial developer constructing 1.5M-sf spec complex in Orange County

Los Angeles /
May.May 24, 2021 12:55 PM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Goodman CEO Greg Goodman and a rendering of the facility. (Goodman)
Goodman CEO Greg Goodman and a rendering of the facility. (Goodman)

Goodman is building a 1.5 million-square-foot spec logistics center in northern Orange County that will target e-commerce tenants.

The Australia-based industrial developer started work on the massive, four-building facility at 2099 Orangethorpe Ave. in Fullerton, eyeing a mid-2022 opening, it said.

With a boom in e-commerce amid the pandemic, industrial real estate is at a premium across the U.S. In Los Angeles, the vacancy rate for warehouse space is just 1.8 percent, the tightest in the U.S.

“It’s a supply-constrained environment with a huge population,” Goodman’s Lang Cottrell said. He added the firm was “confident” demand exists.

Goodman placed big bets on L.A.’s industrial market in 2019, buying up the Fullerton site, an Atwater Village site for around $130 million, and a 1.1 million-square-foot former Boeing property near Long Beach for more than $200 million. The firm plans to redevelop the former Boeing property into retail and industrial space. Goodman also owns a massive logistics center in El Monte — a total of 17 properties across the U.S.

Goodman has partnered with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board on many of the developments. In the decade-long deal, Goodman has invested 55 percent and CPP has provided the rest to develop industrial assets across North America. The two firms contributed an additional $2.5 billion into the partnership last year.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateE-commerceindustrial real estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    California is waiting to adopt the CDC maskless decision. (Getty)
    California still says mask up at office, for now
    California still says mask up at office, for now
    Hudson Pacific Properties CEO Victor Coleman with 3400 Hillview and 3176 Porter (Getty, HPP)
    Hudson Pacific posts profit after 2 straight quarters of losses
    Hudson Pacific posts profit after 2 straight quarters of losses
    Mariposa on 3rd
    CGI Strategies secures $42M loan on Koreatown apartment complex
    CGI Strategies secures $42M loan on Koreatown apartment complex
    (Getty, iStock)
    SoCal industrial boom may prompt tighter air quality regulations
    SoCal industrial boom may prompt tighter air quality regulations
    Clarion Partners CEO David Gilbert and Trammell Crow CEO Mike Lafitte. (The Center at Needham Ranch, Clarion Partners, Trammel Crow)
    DrinkPAK gulps down 400K sf at Needham Ranch complex
    DrinkPAK gulps down 400K sf at Needham Ranch complex
    Gov. Gavin Newsom with Doug Ose and John Cox (Getty, Twitter)
    Real estate execs among challengers in Newsom recall
    Real estate execs among challengers in Newsom recall
    Rexford Co-CEOs Howard Schwimmer and Michael S. Frankel and Quixote CEO Mikel Elliott. (Google Maps, Rexford, Quixote)
    Rexford Industrial inks studio and equipment firm to big lease
    Rexford Industrial inks studio and equipment firm to big lease
    2575 E El Presidio Street and Thor Equities Chairman Joe Sitt
    Thor Equities pushes into LA industrial market
    Thor Equities pushes into LA industrial market
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.