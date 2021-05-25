Developer Elkwood is planning a 76-unit apartment complex in Hollywood, near a creative office project it has in the works.

For its latest filing, the firm wants to replace a series of low-rise commercial buildings at 6104-6118 W. Santa Monica Boulevard, according to Urbanize.

The project would rise six stories and include parking for 38 vehicles. Elkwood is requesting entitlements through the city’s Transit Oriented Communities program. That allows developers to increase the size of a project in exchange for setting aside a portion of market-rate units as affordable. Elkwood would keep seven units at the “extremely low-income” level, according to the report.

The development site is half a mile from where Elkwood, led by Matthew Neman, wants to build a 55,000-square-foot creative office complex. The firm filed plans for that project in September 2019.

Elkwood’s apartment project is two blocks from Hudson Pacific Properties’ Sunset Gower Studios complex. HPP wants to add 500,000 square feet of office space to that 16-acre property.

