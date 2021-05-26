Open Menu

Bradley Cooper buys 2nd Pacific Palisades pad

Actor paid $5M for home near longtime Rustic Canyon property

Los Angeles /
May.May 26, 2021 11:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Bradley Cooper and his Pacific Palisades home (Getty, Realtor, iStock)
Bradley Cooper and his Pacific Palisades home (Getty, Realtor, iStock)

Last summer, a listing agent in Fairfield, Connecticut, turned to Facebook to dispel the rumor that Bradley Cooper had purchased a mansion in the tony town. He did not, but reportedly had rented one for a time.

But there’s no denying the news about the Oscar-nominated actor’s West Coast buy.

Cooper paid $4.8 million for a 4,400-square-foot home in Pacific Palisades, according to Dirt.

The West Sunset Boulevard property is Cooper’s second in the neighborhood. In 2009, he paid $4.7 million for a home less than a mile away in Rustic Canyon, according to the report.

Cooper’s latest property was last publicly listed in 2015. It has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, as well as a detached two-car garage and a two-bedroom guesthouse, Dirt noted. There is a pool and a koi pond.

Cooper also owns a home in Venice and a townhouse in Manhattan, which bought in 2018 for $18.5 million. The actor was said to have spent much of the last year there.

In Pacific Palisades, as in much of Los Angeles, the luxury market has been buzzing in recent months. In April, Vice Media co-founder Shane Smith closed the biggest deal of the year with the sale of his mansion for $49 million.

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard also dropped $17 million in March for a hulking mansion in the area.

[Dirt] — Dennis Lynch

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Celebrity Real EstateLA luxury real estatePacific Palisades

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Eric Schmidt and Rick Hilton with 1060 Brooklawn Drive, Holmby Hills (Getty)
Hilton estate sold to former Google CEO for $62M
Hilton estate sold to former Google CEO for $62M
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi with their Montecito ranch (Getty, Zillow)
Ellen DeGeneres buys back Montecito estate from Tinder co-founder
Ellen DeGeneres buys back Montecito estate from Tinder co-founder
Don Hankey with 22514 Pacific Coast Highway and Oaktree Capital co-founder Howard Marks with 31134 Broad Beach Road (Getty, Compass, Realtor)
Billionaire real estate investors close on Malibu pads
Billionaire real estate investors close on Malibu pads
Leonardo DiCaprio with 2566 Aberdeen Avenue (Getty, Google Maps, Zillow)
Leonardo DiCaprio buys century-old Los Feliz pad
Leonardo DiCaprio buys century-old Los Feliz pad
Rick Hilton and the Bel Air estate at 1060 Brooklawn Drive. (Getty, Hilton & Hyland)
Hilton family checks out of Bel Air estate, pockets $62M
Hilton family checks out of Bel Air estate, pockets $62M
Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky and his wife, actress Janet Jones. (Getty, Nicki and Karen / Compass)
Wayne Gretzky sells Thousand Oaks compound — again
Wayne Gretzky sells Thousand Oaks compound — again
Matthew Stafford and renderings of his future Hidden Hills manse. (Getty, EGC Real Estate)
Matthew Stafford scores Hidden Hills home after trade to Rams
Matthew Stafford scores Hidden Hills home after trade to Rams
Mohamed Hadid and 901 Strada Vecchia Road (Getty, Redfin)
Mohamed Hadid’s Bel Air boondoggle finds buyer
Mohamed Hadid’s Bel Air boondoggle finds buyer
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.