Last summer, a listing agent in Fairfield, Connecticut, turned to Facebook to dispel the rumor that Bradley Cooper had purchased a mansion in the tony town. He did not, but reportedly had rented one for a time.

But there’s no denying the news about the Oscar-nominated actor’s West Coast buy.

Cooper paid $4.8 million for a 4,400-square-foot home in Pacific Palisades, according to Dirt.

The West Sunset Boulevard property is Cooper’s second in the neighborhood. In 2009, he paid $4.7 million for a home less than a mile away in Rustic Canyon, according to the report.

Cooper’s latest property was last publicly listed in 2015. It has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, as well as a detached two-car garage and a two-bedroom guesthouse, Dirt noted. There is a pool and a koi pond.

Cooper also owns a home in Venice and a townhouse in Manhattan, which bought in 2018 for $18.5 million. The actor was said to have spent much of the last year there.

In Pacific Palisades, as in much of Los Angeles, the luxury market has been buzzing in recent months. In April, Vice Media co-founder Shane Smith closed the biggest deal of the year with the sale of his mansion for $49 million.

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard also dropped $17 million in March for a hulking mansion in the area.

[Dirt] — Dennis Lynch