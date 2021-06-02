NFL great Tony Gonzalez scored a buyer at a discount for his sprawling Beverly Hills mansion.

Investor Wayne Boich Jr., son of a coal industry magnate, paid Gonzalez $21.2 million for the home at 807 Cinthia Street, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Gonzalez and his wife October listed the 13,000-square-foot property last summer for $30 million and later cut their ask down to $28 million. The nearly 30 percent dip from its original asking is somewhat of a surprise considering Los Angeles’ hot market and rising home sale prices.

The couple bought the 0.7-acre property for $7.1 million in 2016 and tore down the 1950s-era home there. They commissioned architect Philip Vertoch to design a new mansion with Lada Webster designing the interior, according to the report.

The mansion has seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, including a main suite with a deck overlooking the backyard. There is also a large classroom for homeschooling.

The yard includes a swimming pool, tennis court, cabana area, and a gym. There is a subterranean parking garage with room for eight cars.

Gonzalez, an Orange County native, attended the University of Southern California and played most of his 17 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. A tight end, Gonzalez made 14 Pro Bowls and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019.

Wayne Boich Jr. is the CEO of Boich Investment Group, a family firm with investments that include commercial real estate. Boich also owns a home in Miami Beach and sold a pair of condo units at Icon South Beach in 2012 for around $21 million in one of the priciest deals of that year.

