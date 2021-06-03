Open Menu

Ex-LA city councilman enters prison in real estate corruption scandal

Mitchell Englander admitted to accepting cash and gifts from developers in Jose Huizar case

Los Angeles /
Jun.June 03, 2021 11:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Disgraced ex-L.A. City Councilman Mitchell Englander. (Getty)
Disgraced ex-L.A. City Councilman Mitchell Englander. (Getty)

Former Los Angeles City Councilman Mitchell Englander began a prison sentence for his admitted role in accepting cash and other gifts from developers as part of a wider corruption scandal at City Hall.

In January, a federal judge sentenced Englander to 14 months in prison. He will serve his time in the U.S. Penitentiary in Tucson, Arizona, according to the Los Angeles Times. The high-security prison houses more than 1,200 inmates, but Englander will reside at the minimum security satellite camp with about 100 other inmates.

He has a projected release date of May 28, 2022, a couple of months short of the judge’s order. A prison spokesperson did not elaborate on the reason for a shortened term, but said sentences can be reduced for a variety of reasons including for good conduct, according to the Times.

Englander is one of several key figures who have admitted their roles in a wider pay-to-play corruption prosecutors say involved developers and city officials. Englander is the first person sent to prison in connection with the case.

The focus of that investigation has been on former Downtown L.A. Councilman Jose Huizar, who is charged with accepting $1.5 million in bribes and favors from developers and other figures in exchange for supporting their projects.

Huizar has pleaded not guilty to all 41 charges. His trial is set to begin in May 2022 after a pandemic-related postponement.

Englander last year admitted to falsifying material facts in the case.

Prosecutors said he received more than $30,000 in cash bribes and other gifts from a real estate developer during his time at City Hall. Prosecutors cited evidence they had that Englander pushed the developer to not cooperate with investigators.

Federal prosecutors have indicted several other city officials and some individuals working for developers. Those include former L.A. city deputy mayor Raymond Chan and Shenzhen New World Group chairman Wei Huang, along with the development firm itself.

[LAT] — Dennis Lynch 

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
corruptionjose huizarLA City CouncilReal Estate Crimes

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Jose Huizar has pleaded not guilty. (Getty, Department of Justice)
Jose Huizar federal corruption trial postponed again
Jose Huizar federal corruption trial postponed again
Robert Durst appearing in Los Angeles County Superior Court (Getty)
Robert Durst murder trial to restart following Covid delay
Robert Durst murder trial to restart following Covid delay
(iStock)
SoCal siblings charged in $6M home listings scam
SoCal siblings charged in $6M home listings scam
Former Maywood Mayor Ramon Medina (Facebook)
Was ex-mayor of this small LA County city charged in alleged pay-to-play property scheme? Bingo!
Was ex-mayor of this small LA County city charged in alleged pay-to-play property scheme? Bingo!
Mitchell Englander (Getty)
Paying for his play: Ex-LA councilman sentenced in City Hall corruption scandal
Paying for his play: Ex-LA councilman sentenced in City Hall corruption scandal
Onni Group president Rossano de Cotiis and a rendering of Times Mirror Square
Onni Group’s 1.1K-unit Times Mirror Square project nears final approval
Onni Group’s 1.1K-unit Times Mirror Square project nears final approval
Mitchell Englander (Getty)
No jail time for ex-LA councilmember would be “two-tier” justice system: prosecutors
No jail time for ex-LA councilmember would be “two-tier” justice system: prosecutors
Ron Zeff's Carmel Partners has agreed to pay a $1 million fine in connection with the Jose Huizar scandal. Zeff split image at far left and right; Huizar is in middle. (Multi Family Forum, Jose Huziar, SCB)
Carmel Partners agrees to $1M fine in connection with Huizar scandal
Carmel Partners agrees to $1M fine in connection with Huizar scandal
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.