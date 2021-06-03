Open Menu

Snap-leased office complex in Venice snags refi

Silver Creek lands $34M debt package on 5 buildings Snapchat’s parent company occupies

Los Angeles /
Jun.June 03, 2021 11:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
606-654 Venice Boulevard (Silver Creek, Google Maps)
606-654 Venice Boulevard (Silver Creek, Google Maps)

Silver Creek Development landed a $34 million refinance package on its Venice Beach office complex that is fully leased by Snapchat’s parent company.

The debt included a senior loan from Bridge Investment Group and mezzanine loan from Rialto Capital Management, according to Commercial Observer.

The complex comprises five buildings at 606-654 Venice Boulevard. Silver Creek bought the property in 2019.

Snap signed an 11-year lease for the complex in 2015. The property was renovated a year later, when a 250-seat auditorium and cinema room were added, along with a coffee shop, kitchen and gym.

Snap went on a leasing spree in Venice and the surrounding area, as the company grew during the last decade. The social media company signed a 400,000-square-foot lease at Santa Monica Business Park in 2017 to consolidate its offices and put most of its scattered office spaces on the market for sublease.

The firm struggled to sublease much of that space.

[CO] — Dennis Lynch 

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Office Real EstateReal Estate and FinanceVenice

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
(Azure Development, Weingart Center)
Weingart Center’s latest affordable complex snags bond funding
Weingart Center’s latest affordable complex snags bond funding
Pendulum CEO Kevin Hayes with The Link. (Pendulum, The Link)
Media production office complex sells for $62M
Media production office complex sells for $62M
Google CEO Sundar Pichai and renderings of the project (Getty, Google)
Google gets go-ahead to build mega-campus
Google gets go-ahead to build mega-campus
500 S. Santa Fe Avenue (CEB Construction)
SteelWave buys Arts District office campus for $80M
SteelWave buys Arts District office campus for $80M
Larry A. Silverstein with LA's US Bank Tower. (Getty, Silverstein)
Silverstein will pour $60M into US Bank Tower overhaul
Silverstein will pour $60M into US Bank Tower overhaul
Robert F. Maguire III (Getty)
Developer Robert Maguire, known for Downtown LA towers, dies at 86
Developer Robert Maguire, known for Downtown LA towers, dies at 86
Chime CEO Chris Britt and 101 California Street (Google Maps)
Fintech firm may sign biggest lease in San Fran of pandemic
Fintech firm may sign biggest lease in San Fran of pandemic
Bardas Investment Group founder David Simon and the site of the project. (Google Maps, Bardas, Getty)
Bardas Investment plans production studio at former Sears
Bardas Investment plans production studio at former Sears
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.