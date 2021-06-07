Open Menu

Bastion Development plans another apartment complex on Culver City border

144-unit project marks the Vancouver firm’s fourth in the area

Los Angeles
Jun. 07, 2021
TRD Staff
Rendering of the project (Triangle Culver City)
Bastion Development Corp. is looking to build a 144-unit apartment complex on Culver City’s southern border with the city of Los Angeles.

The wedge-shaped site will be home to a six-story structure with 19,100 square feet of ground-floor retail and two levels of subterranean parking, the firm detailed in a virtual meeting with Culver City officials and residents, according to Urbanize. A space above the ground-floor podium level would include a pool area and amenity deck.

Bastion plans to set aside 19 units as deed-restricted affordable housing and is planning 5,000 square feet of open space for public use.

The Vancouver-based firm bought the development site — which crosses Culver City’s border with L.A. at 12727 W. Washington Boulevard and 12750 Zanja Street — in 2018 for $17.5 million. At the time, it was home to four residential units and a 99 Cents Only retail store. The store burned down a year later.

Bastion has built or entitled four projects along Washington Boulevard, according to Urbanize. The firm early last year submitted plans to the city of L.A. for a 139-unit apartment complex about two and a half miles north on the throughfare.

[Urbanize] — Dennis Lynch 

