Bastion Development Corp. is looking to build a 144-unit apartment complex on Culver City’s southern border with the city of Los Angeles.

The wedge-shaped site will be home to a six-story structure with 19,100 square feet of ground-floor retail and two levels of subterranean parking, the firm detailed in a virtual meeting with Culver City officials and residents, according to Urbanize. A space above the ground-floor podium level would include a pool area and amenity deck.

Bastion plans to set aside 19 units as deed-restricted affordable housing and is planning 5,000 square feet of open space for public use.

The Vancouver-based firm bought the development site — which crosses Culver City’s border with L.A. at 12727 W. Washington Boulevard and 12750 Zanja Street — in 2018 for $17.5 million. At the time, it was home to four residential units and a 99 Cents Only retail store. The store burned down a year later.

Bastion has built or entitled four projects along Washington Boulevard, according to Urbanize. The firm early last year submitted plans to the city of L.A. for a 139-unit apartment complex about two and a half miles north on the throughfare.

