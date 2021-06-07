Spec developer Ramtin Ray Nosrati found a buyer for a $44 million Brentwood estate replete with a basketball court and putting green.

Hedge fund executive Jeffrey Feinberg was the buyer of the recently completed, 30,000-square-foot mansion, according to the Wall Street Journal. Feinberg is a big basketball fan and said the basketball court at 1047 N. Bundy helped seal the deal.

The facility is done up in the purple and gold of the Los Angeles Lakers with a blown-up signature of the late Lakers great Kobe Bryant and a large “24” graphic, the number he wore for the latter half of his career.

The rest of the home is ideal for an avid sports fan: There is a lounge space with nine televisions, a bar and salon. The gym includes a golf simulator room and the backyard has a putting green.

In all, the mansion has seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms. Other amenities include a gallery-style car garage, office, 1,000-gallon dual-sided aquarium and spa. An infinity-edge pool sits at the rear of the home overlooking the city. There is also a two-story guest house on the property.

The mansion was one of several Nosrati built with cannabis-growing facilities, something that became a signature of his projects. Such amenities have become more prevalent since California legalized recreational cannabis use.

The home on Bundy had cannabis plants in a rooftop garden, but according to the Journal, Feinberg had them replaced with carrots and cucumbers.

[WSJ] — Dennis Lynch