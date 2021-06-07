Open Menu

Hedge funder picks up massive Brentwood spec mansion from Ramtin Ray Nosrati

Home includes a Kobe Bryant-themed basketball court

Los Angeles /
Jun.June 07, 2021 12:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Huntington Estate Properties' Ramtin Ray Nosrati and the home (Huntington Estate Properties, Redfin)
Huntington Estate Properties’ Ramtin Ray Nosrati and the home (Huntington Estate Properties, Redfin)

Spec developer Ramtin Ray Nosrati found a buyer for a $44 million Brentwood estate replete with a basketball court and putting green.

Hedge fund executive Jeffrey Feinberg was the buyer of the recently completed, 30,000-square-foot mansion, according to the Wall Street Journal. Feinberg is a big basketball fan and said the basketball court at 1047 N. Bundy helped seal the deal.

The facility is done up in the purple and gold of the Los Angeles Lakers with a blown-up signature of the late Lakers great Kobe Bryant and a large “24” graphic, the number he wore for the latter half of his career.

The rest of the home is ideal for an avid sports fan: There is a lounge space with nine televisions, a bar and salon. The gym includes a golf simulator room and the backyard has a putting green.

In all, the mansion has seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms. Other amenities include a gallery-style car garage, office, 1,000-gallon dual-sided aquarium and spa. An infinity-edge pool sits at the rear of the home overlooking the city. There is also a two-story guest house on the property.

The mansion was one of several Nosrati built with cannabis-growing facilities, something that became a signature of his projects. Such amenities have become more prevalent since California legalized recreational cannabis use.

The home on Bundy had cannabis plants in a rooftop garden, but according to the Journal, Feinberg had them replaced with carrots and cucumbers.

[WSJ] — Dennis Lynch 

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
BrentwoodSpec Houses

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Rexford Industrial Co-CEO Howard Schwimmer and the property (Rexford, Zillow)
Rexford Industrial co-CEO pays $17M for Brentwood home
Rexford Industrial co-CEO pays $17M for Brentwood home
Tobey Maguire and his $11 million acre of dirt. (Getty, David Offer)
Tobey Maguire sells acre of dirt in Brentwood for $11M
Tobey Maguire sells acre of dirt in Brentwood for $11M
Lebron James and his Brentwood home (Getty, Redfin)
Loss for LeBron? King James lists Brentwood mansion
Loss for LeBron? King James lists Brentwood mansion
Blake Griffin and 256 N. Barrington Ave. (Getty, Realtor)
Blake Griffin adds to his home court advantage in Brentwood
Blake Griffin adds to his home court advantage in Brentwood
Michael Gross and the house (Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett / Getty Images, and Google Maps)
A former top WeWork exec asks $32M for Brentwood mansion
A former top WeWork exec asks $32M for Brentwood mansion
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Harry and Meghan on the hunt for a mansion in the hills
Harry and Meghan on the hunt for a mansion in the hills
A Brentwood fire came at Douglas Emmett owned building
Brentwood high-rise fire comes after owner sued for negligence
Brentwood high-rise fire comes after owner sued for negligence
Anna and David Solomon with the Douglas Elliman's Beverly Hills offices at 150 El Camino Drive (Credit: Solomon Property Group, Google Maps)
Oh, mother: David Solomon leaves Agency for Elliman
Oh, mother: David Solomon leaves Agency for Elliman
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.