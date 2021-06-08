Hulu is expanding its lease at the Colorado Center in Santa Monica, where Roku has also parked its operations.

Streaming service Hulu has signed a seven-year lease for 351,000 square feet at Boston Properties’ office campus, according to Commercial Observer, which cited sources familiar with the deal. The landlord announced the deal but did not disclose the tenant.

The new lease adds 91,000 square feet to Hulu’s existing space at the campus.

In April, Roku signed a 72,000-square-foot lease for 10 years at the same complex. Other tenants at the 1.2 million-square-foot campus include Edmunds and Kite Pharma.

The two leases show the streaming wars are continuing, with Santa Monica acting as the next battleground. Since the beginning of 2020, Amazon, Apple and HBO have taken up leases in Culver City, while Netflix has over 1.6 million square feet of space in Hollywood.

Hulu’s new lease comes after its parent company Disney reported a 30 percent year-over-year increase in Hulu subscribers in April.

The streaming provider is already headquartered in Santa Monica at 2500 Broadway — another Boston Properties building.

Boston Properties is quickly becoming a top landlord for tech firms looking to expand in Santa Monica. Snapchat parent firm Snap recently added 140,000 square feet at Boston Properties’ campus at 2850-4320 Ocean Park Boulevard.

[CO] — Isabella Farr