Open Menu

Snapchat’s parent company expands headquarters at Santa Monica Business Park

Snap is adding 140K sf to its 300K lease

Los Angeles /
Jun.June 07, 2021 10:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Snap Inc CEO Evan Spiegel, Boston Properties CEO Owen Thomas and Santa Monica Business Park. (Getty, Boston Properties)
Snap Inc CEO Evan Spiegel, Boston Properties CEO Owen Thomas and Santa Monica Business Park. (Getty, Boston Properties)

Snapchat’s parent company is expanding its headquarters at Boston Properties’ Santa Monica Business Park.

Snap Inc. added 140,000 square feet to its footprint at the 1-million-square-foot campus at 2850-4320 Ocean Park Boulevard, according to the Commercial Observer.

That a roughly 46 percent expansion from Snap’s existing 300,000-square-foot lease that it signed in 2016.

Part of that lease included an agreement with previous landlord Blackstone to add about 100,000 square feet as other companies vacated the complex. Boston Properties bought the property in 2018 for $616 million.

Video game giant Activision Blizzard vacated its 214,900-square-foot space at Santa Monica Business Park earlier this year as its 10-year lease expired.

Snap’s lease at Santa Monica Business Park was meant to consolidate a workforce scattered at small office spaces across Venice Beach.

At one point in about 2018, Snap had 163,000 square feet of leases at 14 sites in the neighborhood. The company put about half of that up for sublease that year, and by early 2019 the company had leased out about 20 percent of it.

Among those properties is Silver Creek Development’s five-building complex on Venice Boulevard. Snap signed an 11-year lease at the property in 2015.

Last week, news broke that Silver Creek refinanced the property with $34 million in debt from Bridge Investment Group and Rialto Capital Management.

[CO] — Dennis Lynch

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Office Real EstateSanta MonicaSilicon BeachSnap Inc

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Tencent CEO Ma Huateng with Playa Jefferson. (Getty, Austin Industries)
Tencent opens Playa Vista office with plans to expand LA workforce
Tencent opens Playa Vista office with plans to expand LA workforce
606-654 Venice Boulevard (Silver Creek, Google Maps)
Snap-leased office complex in Venice snags refi
Snap-leased office complex in Venice snags refi
Pendulum CEO Kevin Hayes with The Link. (Pendulum, The Link)
Media production office complex sells for $62M
Media production office complex sells for $62M
Google CEO Sundar Pichai and renderings of the project (Getty, Google)
Google gets go-ahead to build mega-campus
Google gets go-ahead to build mega-campus
500 S. Santa Fe Avenue (CEB Construction)
SteelWave buys Arts District office campus for $80M
SteelWave buys Arts District office campus for $80M
Larry A. Silverstein with LA's US Bank Tower. (Getty, Silverstein)
Silverstein will pour $60M into US Bank Tower overhaul
Silverstein will pour $60M into US Bank Tower overhaul
Stockdale Capital Partners' Co-Founders Shawn and Steven Yari with 1740 Ocean Avenue (Google Maps)
JW Marriott Santa Monica sells for $75M
JW Marriott Santa Monica sells for $75M
Robert F. Maguire III (Getty)
Developer Robert Maguire, known for Downtown LA towers, dies at 86
Developer Robert Maguire, known for Downtown LA towers, dies at 86
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.