Open Menu

SARES REGIS sells Orange County warehouses to Crown Associates for $35.3 million

The two properties total 122,280 square feet and are fully leased

Los Angeles /
Jun.June 08, 2021 12:00 PM
By Dennis Lynch
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
15301 Springdale Street and Crown Associates president Mitchell Bloom. (LinkedIn, CBRE)
15301 Springdale Street and Crown Associates president Mitchell Bloom. (LinkedIn, CBRE)

SARES REGIS Group sold a pair of neighboring Huntington Beach industrial properties to Beverly Hills-based Crowns Associates Realty as rising e-commerce drives demand for logistics real estate.

Both are fully leased, with 122,280 square feet between them, and sold for a total of $35.3 million.

Both properties sit on the northern edge of Huntington Beach, about 23 miles from the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles, with access to Interstate highways. The Orange County market also has benefited from the limited supply of industrial real estate with high clearance and a big footprint.

The average asking lease rate for industrial properties in Orange County is up 4.7 percent since the fourth quarter of last year to a record high of $1.12 per square foot, according to CBRE. Average asking sales prices are up 8.8 percent from the fourth quarter to $287.65 per square foot.

One of the Huntington properties is a two-story building totaling 60,891 square feet — including 15,861 square feet of office space — on roughly three acres at 15301 Springdale Street.

The building is 43 years old but features 24-foot clearance heights. The site serves as the headquarters for Vispero, which develops and provides assistive technology for the visually impaired.

The other property totals 61,389 square feet on 3.3 acres at 15461 Springdale Street. The 1976-built facility has 26,000 square feet of office space and 22-foot clear heights. It’s the headquarters for IT service management company Applied Computer Solutions.

CBRE’s Jeff Carr represented Crown Associates in the deal, while his colleagues Brad Bierbaum and Gary Stache represented SARES REGIS.

Both L.A. and Orange counties are among the nation’s key warehousing and industrial markets. Both have remained tight throughout the pandemic and some submarkets are tightening amid a pandemic-fueled push among logistics providers, including Amazon.

Demand is especially high for modern logistics properties with high clearance heights and large footprints, but a tight L.A. market before the pandemic pushed up sales prices and lease rates for older properties like the Huntington Beach properties.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
industrial real estateorange county

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Goodman CEO Greg Goodman and a rendering of the facility. (Goodman)
Goodman’s massive logistics center will target e-commerce tenants
Goodman’s massive logistics center will target e-commerce tenants
(Getty, iStock)
SoCal industrial boom may prompt tighter air quality regulations
SoCal industrial boom may prompt tighter air quality regulations
Clarion Partners CEO David Gilbert and Trammell Crow CEO Mike Lafitte. (The Center at Needham Ranch, Clarion Partners, Trammel Crow)
DrinkPAK gulps down 400K sf at Needham Ranch complex
DrinkPAK gulps down 400K sf at Needham Ranch complex
Rexford Co-CEOs Howard Schwimmer and Michael S. Frankel and Quixote CEO Mikel Elliott. (Google Maps, Rexford, Quixote)
Rexford Industrial inks studio and equipment firm to big lease
Rexford Industrial inks studio and equipment firm to big lease
Intercontinental’s Jessica Levin and PGIM’s David Hunt with 20730 Prairie Street (Google Maps, iStock)
Amazon-leased warehouse sells for $74M
Amazon-leased warehouse sells for $74M
Senior Vice President of Duke Realty, Nancy Shultz. (Google Maps, Duke Realty)
Duke Realty makes industrial buy in City of industry
Duke Realty makes industrial buy in City of industry
Prologis CEO Hamid Moghadam and 1920 West Baseline Road (Google Maps)
Prologis signs digital services firm to sprawling warehouse lease in Inland Empire
Prologis signs digital services firm to sprawling warehouse lease in Inland Empire
Westend Bar (Photo via Google Maps)
Costa Mesa bar owner faces criminal charges for Covid violations
Costa Mesa bar owner faces criminal charges for Covid violations
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.