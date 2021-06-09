Polo G is set to release his third album this month and it looks like he’s celebrating early with a big purchase in Chatsworth.

The 22-year-old Chicago native, whose real name is Taurus Bartlett, bought a nearly two-acre compound in the neighborhood for $4.9 million, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The 11,000-square-foot mansion was built in 2018 and has been on and off the market since it first listed for $6.2 million and was most recently asking $5 million.

The manse has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, along with the usual features found at the price point, including an oversized kitchen, a wine cellar and a two-story foyer with a circular staircase.

The house has a two-car attached garage, but there is also a large garage at the rear of the property with space for 14 cars.

The rear of the home is lined with covered patios leading to the swimming pool and a tennis court.

Bartlett joins a handful of other rappers and producers to buy property in Chatsworth. DJ Mustard bought a gated home for $2.4 million in 2017 and two years later Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd picked up a mansion there for $2.2 million.

