A new plan for downtown Burbank could bring thousands of new residential units to the area.

The Burbank Downtown Transit Oriented Development Specific Plan recently began its state-mandated environmental review period, according to Urbanize.

The draft plan encompasses 1,000 acres centered on the downtown’s commuter rail station.

It is expected to include 4.1 million square feet of new commercial and industrial space, 1,374 hotel rooms, and 5,626 residential units.

Those residential units account for nearly half of the 12,000 units that Burbank wants to build citywide by 2035.

The draft plan also specifies 14 areas for significant infill development, most of which are currently home to industrial buildings, parking, or big box stores.

San Fernando Boulevard would remain the main commercial thoroughfare in the neighborhood and could be extended through what is now the Burbank Town Center mall.

The mall would be further subdivided for more dense development, which seemingly would line up with Crown Realty and Development’s plans to add a 16.5-acre apartment complex to the site.

The plan generally encourages the use of bicycle lanes, alleys, and other pedestrian pathways to make for a more walkable downtown.

The plan could see large blocks over four acres in size west of Metrolink’s Burbank Station subdivided into smaller streets with Victory Boulevard made the central commercial spine of the neighborhood, according to Urbanize.

