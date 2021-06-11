West Hollywood may get a new hotel and apartment complex, on the Sunset Strip at Harper Avenue.

The Harper on Sunset proposal includes a 172-room hotel and 46 mixed-income apartments above ground floor retail, according to Urbanize. A notice of the proposal was recently distributed to neighbors. The development site is 8240 Sunset Boulevard on West Hollywood’s northeast city limits.

A.J. Khair Development & Construction lists the project on its website. The firm is based at one of two small office buildings at the site that will be demolished for Harper on Sunset.

Renderings of the project show a nine- and a seven-story building, one with a curved façade and a digital billboard, at the corner of Sunset Boulevard and Harper Street.

The ground level along the front of the building would be mostly courtyard space and outdoor dining space. A 174-vehicle parking garage would be accessible along Harper Street.

If approved and built, Harper on Sunset would be a few blocks from AECOM Capital and Combined Properties’ recently opened Pendry West Hollywood hotel.

It’s also about a block from one of West Hollywood’s best known hotels, The Standard, which closed in January.

The hotel was “unsustainable to operate,” according to a spokesperson for the chain. There is so far little information about the fate of the hotel property, but it could reopen under another operator.

[Urbanize] — Dennis Lynch