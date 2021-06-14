Celeb couple Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are renting a $30,000 a month Sherman Oaks home, a property that was completed in April.

The actress and the rapper took residence last month in an off-market deal, according to the New York Post, which first reported the story.

The home spans 5,300 square feet with five bedrooms and five bathrooms on a tight suburban lot in the neighborhood. Features include a double-height entrance, chef’s kitchen and two-car garage, according to the report.

The main suite has its own terrace overlooking the backyard, which packs in a patio, lawn, half-court basketball court and a swimming pool. Another home on the lot is separately for rent.

Fox and Kelly — real name Colson Baker — have been dating since last May, according to published reports.

In 2016, Fox and Brian Austin Green sold a Sherman Oaks home for $1.25 million. They had purchased the property in 2012 for $899,000. Last November, Fox filed for divorce from Green for a second time.

Fox also owned a home in Malibu as of 2018. While Malibu has been the hottest market in Los Angeles, Fox’s experience there was a bad one. That year, she sued more than a dozen people related to her 2016 purchase of the property. The lawsuit called the situation a “nightmarish living hell” and claimed the house was full of mold and had several features not up to code.

It’s not clear if she still owns the home, but Fox and Baker have been spotted recently at Nobu, one of Malibu’s best-known restaurants.

Meanwhile, in Miami Beach last month, celebrity couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were renting a bayfront mansion that was asking $130,000 a month.

[NYP] —Dennis Lynch