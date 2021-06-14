Open Menu

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly take $30K a month rental

Actress and rapper moved into newly built Sherman Oaks pad

Los Angeles /
Jun.June 14, 2021 12:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (Getty)
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (Getty)

Celeb couple Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are renting a $30,000 a month Sherman Oaks home, a property that was completed in April.

The actress and the rapper took residence last month in an off-market deal, according to the New York Post, which first reported the story.

The home spans 5,300 square feet with five bedrooms and five bathrooms on a tight suburban lot in the neighborhood. Features include a double-height entrance, chef’s kitchen and two-car garage, according to the report.

The main suite has its own terrace overlooking the backyard, which packs in a patio, lawn, half-court basketball court and a swimming pool. Another home on the lot is separately for rent.

Fox and Kelly — real name Colson Baker — have been dating since last May, according to published reports.

In 2016, Fox and Brian Austin Green sold a Sherman Oaks home for $1.25 million. They had purchased the property in 2012 for $899,000. Last November, Fox filed for divorce from Green for a second time.

Fox also owned a home in Malibu as of 2018. While Malibu has been the hottest market in Los Angeles, Fox’s experience there was a bad one. That year, she sued more than a dozen people related to her 2016 purchase of the property. The lawsuit called the situation a “nightmarish living hell” and claimed the house was full of mold and had several features not up to code.

It’s not clear if she still owns the home, but Fox and Baker have been spotted recently at Nobu, one of Malibu’s best-known restaurants.

Meanwhile, in Miami Beach last month, celebrity couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were renting a bayfront mansion that was asking $130,000 a month.

[NYP] —Dennis Lynch 





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Celebrity Real EstateLA Luxury MarketSherman Oaks

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Sumner Redstone (Getty) with 31 Beverly Park Terrace (Redfin)
    Sumner Redstone’s Beverly Park estate flies off market for $27M
    Sumner Redstone’s Beverly Park estate flies off market for $27M
    Kourtney Kardashian and her Madison Club property. (Getty, Madison Club)
    Kourtney Kardashian drops $12M on brand new mansion in Palm Springs
    Kourtney Kardashian drops $12M on brand new mansion in Palm Springs
    Polo G and his Chatsworth compound (Getty, The Agency)
    Rapper Polo G buys Chatsworth compound ahead of release of third album
    Rapper Polo G buys Chatsworth compound ahead of release of third album
    Bridget Fonda and Danny Elfman with 4179 Valley Meadow Road (Getty, Redfin)
    Bridget Fonda and Danny Elfman buy neighboring homes in Encino
    Bridget Fonda and Danny Elfman buy neighboring homes in Encino
    LA Dodgers co-owner Bobby Patton and the property (MLB, Compass)
    LA Dodgers co-owner puts Los Feliz estate up for $15M
    LA Dodgers co-owner puts Los Feliz estate up for $15M
    Tara Lipinski and the 6,779-square-foot home in Pacific Palisades (Getty, Compass)
    Olympic gold medalist Tara Lipinski lands Pacific Palisades home
    Olympic gold medalist Tara Lipinski lands Pacific Palisades home
    Tony Gonzalez and 807 Cinthia Street (Getty, Redfin)
    NFL great Tony Gonzalez scores $21M mansion sale
    NFL great Tony Gonzalez scores $21M mansion sale
    Sugar Ray Leonard and his Pacific Palisades property. (Getty, Hilton & Hyland)
    Sugar Ray Leonard relists Pacific Palisades mansion with discount
    Sugar Ray Leonard relists Pacific Palisades mansion with discount
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.