Matthew Perry finally sells Century City penthouse for $21.6M

‘Friends’ star listed penthouse for $35M in 2019

Los Angeles /
Jun.June 15, 2021 01:19 PM
TRD Staff
Matthew Perry and The Century residential tower (Getty, Robert A.M. Stern Architects)
Matthew Perry finally sold his Century City penthouse — almost two years and a 40 percent price cut after first listing it.

Still, at $21.6 million, the penthouse — located in Related’s Century Tower at 1 W Century Drive — marks the most expensive sale of a condo in Southern California since 2015, according to a report from the Los Angeles Times. The buyer was not disclosed.

The “Friends” star bought the 9,300-square-foot condo in 2017 for $20 million. After first listing it for $35 million, he slashed the price to $27 million in July of last year.

L.A. condo sales are picking up again this year, after the pandemic quashed demand for smaller spaces. Nearly 250 condos at asking prices of $1 million or more were newly listed in both April and May, up from around 180 in May 2020.

However, ultra-pricey condo sales are still relatively rare. Only 10 condos at prices over $10 million are currently listed for sale in L.A. County, according to Zillow.

Perry’s former four-bedroom condo includes four terraces, a movie room and a billiards room, as well as three covered parking spaces. Century Tower, completed in 2009, also includes a fitness center, swimming pool and community garden space.

[LAT] — Isabella Farr

