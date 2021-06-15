Open Menu

No more tiers — California’s economy fully reopens

Most Covid restrictions end; small businesses can decide mask-wearing policies, other rules

Los Angeles /
Jun.June 15, 2021 08:58 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(Getty)
(Getty)

The end is here.

On Tuesday, California lifted most of its Covid-related restrictions on bars, restaurants and other businesses and activity, opening up an economy that has been battered amid the pandemic.

Starting today, businesses will also be left to set mask policies, according to the Los Angeles Times. And for the first time since last March, they can operate at full capacity.

“There will be no capacity limits and no distancing requirements,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, L.A. County’s public health director.

Along with restaurants and bars, amusement parks, gyms, movie theaters and arcades can all operate at full capacity.

Vaccinated employees, however, will likely have to wait to go unmasked until a decision from the California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board, which could come later this month.

Some events and venues will still have restrictions. Organizers of indoor events with more than 5,000 attendees must verify that guests are fully vaccinated or have tested negative for Covid-19 in the previous 72 hours.

State officials recommend outdoor events of more than 10,000 people do the same, but won’t require it.

The whiplash of Covid cases over the last year and a half have led California and L.A. County to impose then lift then reimpose restrictions as numbers ebbed and flowed. The worst months in the state were between late November and around February.
State and county officials — through a colored four-tier system — have gradually eased restrictions and raised capacity limits for various businesses as vaccination rates increased.

L.A. County has been in the least restrictive tier since early May. Indoor operations were allowed at restaurants, but with a maximum capacity of 50 percent. Bars were capped at 25 percent Theaters were also capped at 50 percent and large live indoor events were limited to just 10 percent.

[LAT] — Dennis Lynch





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Coronavirushospitality

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Renderings of the project (The Harper on Sunset)
    Hotel, apartment complex planned for northeast end of West Hollywood’s Sunset Strip
    Hotel, apartment complex planned for northeast end of West Hollywood’s Sunset Strip
    The Chateau Marmont (Getty) and protest signs (Unite Here Local 11)
    Chateau Marmont workers say iconic West Hollywood hotel misused rescue funds
    Chateau Marmont workers say iconic West Hollywood hotel misused rescue funds
    (Proper Hotel, Google Maps)
    Downtown LA’s Proper Hotel to open in July after years of delays
    Downtown LA’s Proper Hotel to open in July after years of delays
    Taix French Restaurant and Holland Partner Group’s Clyde Holland (Google Maps)
    Battle heats up over Holland Partner Group’s plans to redevelop Taix restaurant
    Battle heats up over Holland Partner Group’s plans to redevelop Taix restaurant
    Gov. Gavin Newsom (Getty, iStock)
    $2.6B rent relief program hampered by delays
    $2.6B rent relief program hampered by delays
    California is waiting to adopt the CDC maskless decision. (Getty)
    California still says mask up at office, for now
    California still says mask up at office, for now
    (iStock)
    Buildable home lots in LA and Orange counties at lowest levels
    Buildable home lots in LA and Orange counties at lowest levels
    L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer (Getty, iStock)
    LA County to retailers: Masks still a must
    LA County to retailers: Masks still a must
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.