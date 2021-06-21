Open Menu

Action: Regal Cinemas inks deal at Sherman Oaks Galleria

Cinema chain signs lease at shuttered ArcLight location; will spend $10M on renovations

Los Angeles /
Jun.June 21, 2021 09:08 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The Sherman Oaks Galleria (Marriott)
The Sherman Oaks Galleria (Marriott)

California has dropped most Covid restrictions and now Regal Cinemas is moving into the former ArcLight Cinemas in the Sherman Oaks Galleria.

The second largest movie chain in the U.S. signed an 87,000-square-foot with mall owner Douglas Emmitte to take over the shuttered complex, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Over a dozen theater companies competed for the space, after ArcLight announced it was permanently closing its doors in April. JLL represented Douglas Emmett in the lease deal, according to brokerage. Terms were not disclosed.

Regal beat out AMC Theaters, which disclosed it was looking to sign leases at the former ArcLight and Pacific Theaters spaces earlier this month. The former ArcLight location at the Cinerama Dome in Hollywood remains closed.

The latest news comes as the movie industry continues to make its way back from the pandemic shutdowns.

Regal is planning pricey improvements at the Sherman Oaks space. It will spend $10 million in renovations, adding a VIP lounge, full bar and a 4-D screen with seats that shake and move in sync with the movie, according to the report.

The new cinema plans to open “very soon,” said Mooky Greidinger, head of Regal’s UK-based parent company Cineworld.

Regal operates 14 theaters in L.A. County, and more in Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

[LAT] — Isabella Farr

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Movie theatersRetailSherman Oaks

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Photo Illustration of California Governor Gavin Newsom (Getty)
State approves $100M to boost marijuana retailers
State approves $100M to boost marijuana retailers
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (Getty)
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly take $30K a month rental
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly take $30K a month rental
(Getty, Immersive Van Gogh, iStock)
Former Amoeba Records building, facing demo, will host Immersive Van Gogh exhibit
Former Amoeba Records building, facing demo, will host Immersive Van Gogh exhibit
AMC CEO Adam Aron (Getty, Twitter via Aron)
Rolling: AMC looks to lease ArcLight, Pacific Theaters spaces
Rolling: AMC looks to lease ArcLight, Pacific Theaters spaces
The bill would allow developers to build homes on commercial sites. (Getty)
California wants to convert empty malls into housing
California wants to convert empty malls into housing
Small Business Administration administrator Isabel Guzman (Getty, iStock)
Starved for relief: Restaurants seek $76B, far more than budgeted
Starved for relief: Restaurants seek $76B, far more than budgeted
Outdoor dining in Santa Monica (Getty)
LA’s Covid-era al fresco dining rules could last
LA’s Covid-era al fresco dining rules could last
Theaters can now operate at 50% capacity (Getty)
In (LA) theaters now: More people
In (LA) theaters now: More people
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.