CIM Group’s West Hollywood Hotel will just be a hotel, it turns out.

The Los Angeles-based developer is dropping plans to include eight residential units, according to a new presentation with the West Hollywood Planning Committee, Urbanize reported. It also proposed reducing the number of parking spaces, and the height of the building — to seven stories.

The proposal for the hotel at 1040 N. La Brea Avenue will have more hotel rooms, bringing the number to 116 from 91 in the previous proposal.

In addition to the hotel, CIM Group is focusing its efforts on developing multifamily complexes, including a 168-unit, mixed-use complex in West Adams and a 110-unit development in Hollywood.

The firm’s hotel will have to compete with a number of other proposed hotels in the neighborhood, including A.J. Khair’s planned 172-room hotel with 46 apartments.

CIM originally planned to build a nine-story hotel with eight units, a pool and ground-floor commercial space.

Without the additional height and floor area, CIM won’t need to secure separate approvals, simplifying its entitlement process.

