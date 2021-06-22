Open Menu

Regent Properties bets on San Diego offices with $420M purchase

LA firm buys 1.5M sf portfolio from EMMES

Los Angeles /
Jun.June 22, 2021 01:00 PM
By Isabella Farr
Regent Properties CEO Eric Fleiss with 701 B Street, 1 Columbia Place, 2 Columbia Place, and 707 Broadway (Regent Properties)
Regent Properties CEO Eric Fleiss with 701 B Street, 1 Columbia Place, 2 Columbia Place, and 707 Broadway (Regent Properties)

Regent Properties has made its first purchase in downtown San Diego, picking up four office buildings for $420 million.

The Los Angeles-based real estate investment firm bought the 1.5-million-square-foot office portfolio through its fifth opportunity fund, the company said in a release on Tuesday. The offices are located at 401 West A Street, 701 B Street, 1230 Columbia Street and 707 Broadway.

Emmes Group of Companies previously owned the buildings, records show. The firm acquired them for a total of $325 million between 2012 and 2014.

Though Emmes had renovated common areas in the buildings, including lobbies and outdoor space, Regent is now planning to add new fitness and conference centers, outdoor terraces and food and beverage space, the company said.

Founded in 1989, Regent owns buildings across six Western U.S. states and Texas. In California, it owns 22 properties — a mix of offices, residential complexes and other mixed-use developments.

The firm is now on a buying spree, looking to make $2 billion in acquisitions over the next two years, CEO Eric Fleiss said in a statement. The purchases come at a rough time for the office sector, which still hasn’t bounced back — and might not until 2024 — after the coronavirus crisis drove workers out of offices.





