Open Menu

City wants to toss lawsuit forcing LA to house thousands of homeless

Officials say lawmakers should address growing problem, not judges

Los Angeles /
Jun.June 23, 2021 04:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The homeless problem in L.A. is among the worst in the country (Getty)
The homeless problem in L.A. is among the worst in the country (Getty)

Los Angeles wants a federal court to dismiss a lawsuit that would compel it to house thousands of the city’s homeless.

Lawyers for L.A. argue the suit asks the court to “intrude into the city’s handling of complex policy issues that should be addressed by the elected city leaders, not the court,” according to the Los Angeles Times.

The lawsuit was filed last spring by the L.A. Alliance for Human Rights, naming the city and county as defendants. It alleges both entities allowed encampments to persist in certain areas, including Skid Row and under Interstate 405.

The suit also contends the city’s $1.2 billion bond program meant to build hundreds of housing units for the homeless has been “wasted.” It alleges the Prop HHH funding focused on permanent housing instead of temporary housing, as it should have. Last September, City Controller Ron Galperin released an audit that found just three housing projects — 228 total units — had been completed in the four years since Proposition HHH passed with the overwhelming support of voters.

Responding to the L.A. Alliance suit, the city claims the organization failed to prove any of its claims. A hearing on the motion to dismiss is scheduled for Aug. 9.

Meanwhile, the homeless problem in L.A. is among the worst in the country. Before the pandemic, the city of L.A’s homeless count stood at 41,000 and and countywide, that figure was about 67,000.

In April, federal court Judge David O. Carter granted a preliminary injunction that compelled the city and county to house all its Skid Row homeless by Oct. 18. An appeals later paused that order and a panel of the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals is expected to hear arguments next month.

[LAT] — Dennis Lynch





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Housing crisisLA HomelessSkid Row

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    The State Building and Construction Trades Council president Robbie Hunter (CA Building Trades, iStock)
    State could require union labor on all affordable housing projects
    State could require union labor on all affordable housing projects
    A rendering of La Veranda (Abode Communities)
    Affordable projects in Boyle Heights and Winnetka get LA city bond financing
    Affordable projects in Boyle Heights and Winnetka get LA city bond financing
    Superintendent Austin Beutner with Normont Elementary School (LAUSD)
    LA Unified School District explores affordable housing development for employees
    LA Unified School District explores affordable housing development for employees
    (iStock)
    LA County is short 500K affordable rental homes
    LA County is short 500K affordable rental homes
    The bill would allow developers to build homes on commercial sites. (Getty)
    California wants to convert empty malls into housing
    California wants to convert empty malls into housing
    California Governor Gavin Newsom. (Getty)
    California to speed up environmental reviews for resi projects
    California to speed up environmental reviews for resi projects
    (Getty, iStock)
    Appeals court pauses controversial Skid Row housing order
    Appeals court pauses controversial Skid Row housing order
    Gov. Gavin Newsom with Doug Ose and John Cox (Getty, Twitter)
    Real estate execs among challengers in Newsom recall
    Real estate execs among challengers in Newsom recall
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.